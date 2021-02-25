Hyundai Kona 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 2021 UK review

From £18,2508
Hyundai's popular Kona has been facelifted - is it enough to keep it competitive in the cut-throat crossover market?
by Piers Ward
25 February 2021

What is it?

If any car symbolises how far Hyundai has come in the last few years, it’s the Kona. Not only does it sell well for them (the aim is for 17,000 in the UK this year, which would make it the firm’s second best-selling car), but it’s also got nearly the full gamut of powerplant offerings to cover any customer’s needs. Petrol mild-hybrid, hybrid and electric - there’s even a hot ‘N’ version coming. Europeans also get diesel versions, but Hyundai sold so few here it doesn’t bother anymore.

The car has recently been facelifted and this time we’re trying out the hybrid version of that surgery. It’s not the most radical design overhaul but if you enjoy playing ‘spot-the-facelift’, you should know that the narrow DRLs are even narrower (if that was possible), while there’s more plastic cladding around the nose and the front fog lights are more rounded and less blocky. The rear also features a smidge more plastic cladding and similarly tweaked lower lights. In addition, new paint colours are available (complete with predictably jazzy names like Surfy Blue) and new wheel designs. The 18-inch alloys on our test car look particularly good.

Overall, it’s not what I’d call a beautiful car, but it is at least distinctive - something that’s needed when the compact crossover class is so crowded with rivals like the Renault Captur, Toyota C-HR and Nissan Juke.

Inside, the overhaul continues with a fresh new infotainment system - 10.25-inch touchscreen but mercifully with plenty of physical buttons directly beneath it - so it looks less like a Fisher Price system these days. There’s a new digital dash as well. There’s an electric handbrake now and the odd touch of chrome - nothing major but it certainly helps to make it look more up-to-date.

There’s plenty of technology on offer: wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone connection is standard across every trim, and all bar the base Kona come with nav and BlueLink Connected Car Services, the latter of which covers things like Last Mile Navigation (which will transfer the last bit of nav instruction to your phone, if the end bit of your journey has to be on foot), Connected Routing (smart navigation, so it’ll update according to traffic) and Live Parking information (does what it says on the tin). It’s a subscription service but you get five years for free.

Leather is standard in this Ultimate trim level and features both heated and ventilated front seats - the rears are also heated as standard. Impressive stuff, from a car that costs under £30,000.

Those rear seats are a bit flat, but you perch quite high in the back so there’s good visibility over the driver’s shoulder. Anyone over six foot should be wary though - because of the high seating position, headroom is a bit limited in the rear.

We’re testing the hybrid version here, but a 1.0-litre mild hybrid is also available on the Kona for the first time. Our 1.6-litre petrol hybrid is good for 141bhp and 108 lb ft, all helpfully assisted by the 1.56kWh battery and 32kW electric motor. It’s a self-charging hybrid - no plug-in here, unlike rivals like the Captur. Hyundai reasons that if you want more of an electric experience, you can opt for the full EV Kona. The headline sprint takes 11.3 seconds and fuel economy is 55.4mpg and 115g/km, the latter of which are within the margin of error when compared to rivals like the Toyota C-HR.

What's it like?

Like the Toyota Prius, it is possible to get the Kona Hybrid running in electric only, but it requires a soft right foot. Any sort of pressure on the accelerator will make the petrol engine kick in. Having said that, we did manage a sustained cruise at 55mph in electric mode but it requires a lot of will power and a flat road.

The good news is that when the petrol engine is in use, it’s largely a refined and smooth unit. Fast it isn’t, but it’s a perfectly acceptable amount of power for back roads or motorways - the only time you’ll struggle is if you’re overtaking as it’s lacking punch over 50mph. Passing lorries and the like requires a lot of planning on a B-road. Besides, the engine gets a bit too vocal over 4000rpm so you’re better off accepting that you’ll get to where you’re going eventually and not to worry about getting past the HGV.

A hybrid addition suits the engine. The switch to ev is so smooth that you barely notice it kicking in or dropping out, and it feels like a comfortable fit.

Which makes the gearbox all the more disappointing. It’s a dual-clutch, six-speeder but in full auto mode, it struggles to read the situation so it jerks through the cogs too much. There’s a real lurch when it does - not as bad as on the Smart Fortwo, but the fact we’re even mentioning that car here makes you realise how poor the Kona’s transmission is. It’s much better in manual where the changes become barely perceptible, but the Kona isn’t the sort of car that manual is the default choice. A sports car it is not.

Hyundai has made alterations to the suspension, namely tweaking the stabiliser bars and the rear bump stop - the Korean firm claims it improves the primary ride and lateral body control. It feels better than the last one but while the car is comfortable for the most part, it’s still a bit firm over sharper bumps. The control is fine and it never gets unpleasant, but for a family crossover that rolls softly through corners, the firm primary ride feels a bit incongruous.

Should I buy one?

The facelift has taken what was already a pretty appealing proposition and sharpened everything up. The e-Kona remains the most intriguing of the family - at least until we can drive the production-spec N - but this hybrid offers a decent compromise if you don’t want to go full electric yet. Just remember to drop it into manual.

Chris C 25 February 2021

I am thinking Fiat Multipla. Whoever designed the top half never spoke to whoever did the bottom. 

xxxx 25 February 2021

How can something so small with a 1.6 turbo and hybrid assistance take so long to get to 60. And the face lift, or should I say lifts, make it look way worse. Some designers just dont know when to put the pencil down.

