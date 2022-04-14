Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

The changes are minor to the Kona Electric we first got to know and mainly focus on the styling, giving it the ‘no grille’ look that many recent electric cars have adopted. Like many recent electric cars, too, it thus lacks a bit of character and a distinctive face of its own.

Not much has been done to the dynamics of the electric drivetrain, beyond some software tweaks, yet with this revised Kona Electric, we have the benefit of assessing it after the segment has evolved and indeed emerged at a fast pace. And it still holds its own very well indeed.

The more powerful, 201bhp Kona Electric had a tendency to spin its wheels up, such was the amount of torque (290lb ft) being sent through the front tyres, and their lack of grip. The less powerful model we’re testing was always less afflicted by that and it’s almost totally absent now after the recent changes.

Power and torque delivery are far less sledgehammer; it’s still brisk, but much more drivable now. Only asking the tyres to do far more than is sensible, such as flooring it on a wet road with lock on, will break traction. And you’d be a bit silly to be doing that in the first place.

The Kona Electric has three very distinctive driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Power and responses noticeably increase between the three of them (Normal seems the best judged overall), as do the vibrancy of the graphics on the updated instrument display. Seeing the whole screen turn red when Sport mode is selected raises a smile and it’s a welcome dose of character into what is a functional rather than stylish cabin.