Honda e:Ny1 first drive

As the Japanese firm's first electric family SUV, it’s clear just how important the Honda e:Ny1 is to the brand. We’ve already seen the manufacturer’s first steps into the world of battery-electric cars with the Honda E, a niche offering that has been on sale since 2020.

Honda’s high hopes for the e:Ny1 are vital for its zero-emission goals. As a result of the zero-emission mandate, the brand expects 22% of its registrations by the end of next year to consist of e:Ny1 sales, which is equivalent to around 7500 cars.

The firm has selected quite a congested segment in which to launch its first family EV. By Honda’s own reckoning, the e:Ny1 will directly face off with the likes of the Toyota bZ4X, Renault Mégane E-Tech, Volkswagen ID 4 and even the extremely popular Tesla Model Y. As the first car in Europe based on the firm’s e:N Architecture F platform, it has quite the job to do.

Honda positions the e:Ny1 as an acceptable and comfortable stepping stone into BEV ownership for both existing customers and those who are new to the brand. It looks like it will become just that sooner rather than later, too, given that Rebecca Adamson, Honda UK’s head of automobile, has said there would be no direct successor to the Honda E urban hatchback.

At 1584mm tall, 1790mm wide and 4387mm long, the e:Ny1 measures 60mm longer than the Honda HR-V. It’s the first Honda to feature the firm’s new electric vehicle identity, with a white Honda logo (in place of the traditional silver) and a typed-out ‘Honda’ at the rear.

It’s certainly an eye-catching car – particularly in the optional Aqua Topaz blue paint chosen to spearhead the model’s launch and with slimmed-down headlights, stylish wheel designs and a rear light bar all matching nicely with the surrounding black and chrome exterior trim.

Beneath the metal, power comes from a 68.8kWh battery offering 256 miles of range (WLTP) and able to charge at speeds of up to 78kW. That might not seem particularly rapid, but Honda says it has prioritised sustained higher rates over headline rapid charging figures, with “very little” drop when nearing capacity, which in turn helps to prevent battery deterioration and maintain range. Regardless, the e:Ny1 will get from 10% charge to 80% in around 45 minutes.

The car is driven by a front-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp and 229lb ft. That Civic-matching power is felt during acceleration, which is enough for the e:Ny1 to accelerate from a standstill to 62mph in 7.6sec, matching rivals including the ID 4 and Kia Niro EV.