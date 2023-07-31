Honda e:Ny1 first drive

Honda’s second EV is an HR-V lookalike that takes it into a tough electric arena
Jack Warrick
Jack Warrick
31 July 2023

As the Japanese firm's first electric family SUV, it’s clear just how important the Honda e:Ny1 is to the brand. We’ve already seen the manufacturer’s first steps into the world of battery-electric cars with the Honda E, a niche offering that has been on sale since 2020.

Honda’s high hopes for the e:Ny1 are vital for its zero-emission goals. As a result of the zero-emission mandate, the brand expects 22% of its registrations by the end of next year to consist of e:Ny1 sales, which is equivalent to around 7500 cars.

The firm has selected quite a congested segment in which to launch its first family EV. By Honda’s own reckoning, the e:Ny1 will directly face off with the likes of the Toyota bZ4X, Renault Mégane E-Tech, Volkswagen ID 4 and even the extremely popular Tesla Model Y. As the first car in Europe based on the firm’s e:N Architecture F platform, it has quite the job to do.

Honda positions the e:Ny1 as an acceptable and comfortable stepping stone into BEV ownership for both existing customers and those who are new to the brand. It looks like it will become just that sooner rather than later, too, given that Rebecca Adamson, Honda UK’s head of automobile, has said there would be no direct successor to the Honda E urban hatchback.

At 1584mm tall, 1790mm wide and 4387mm long, the e:Ny1 measures 60mm longer than the Honda HR-V. It’s the first Honda to feature the firm’s new electric vehicle identity, with a white Honda logo (in place of the traditional silver) and a typed-out ‘Honda’ at the rear.

It’s certainly an eye-catching car – particularly in the optional Aqua Topaz blue paint chosen to spearhead the model’s launch and with slimmed-down headlights, stylish wheel designs and a rear light bar all matching nicely with the surrounding black and chrome exterior trim.

Beneath the metal, power comes from a 68.8kWh battery offering 256 miles of range (WLTP) and able to charge at speeds of up to 78kW. That might not seem particularly rapid, but Honda says it has prioritised sustained higher rates over headline rapid charging figures, with “very little” drop when nearing capacity, which in turn helps to prevent battery deterioration and maintain range. Regardless, the e:Ny1 will get from 10% charge to 80% in around 45 minutes.

The car is driven by a front-mounted electric motor producing 201bhp and 229lb ft. That Civic-matching power is felt during acceleration, which is enough for the e:Ny1 to accelerate from a standstill to 62mph in 7.6sec, matching rivals including the ID 4 and Kia Niro EV.

There are three driving modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. Sport ups performance and slightly adjusts the steering, but most of our driving was done in a mixture of Eco and Normal, both of which seemed brisk enough.

Around town, the e:Ny1 is genuinely pleasurable to drive, with satisfying power delivery and light steering. It is softly damped and soaks up the majority of bumps with ease, and it’s a welcoming place to be for both driver and passengers. It beats the Model Y for outright comfort and felt great around Oslo, making navigating the city’s winding streets and tramlines a simpletask. It even held up comfortably during an accidental detour up a Norwegian green lane, on which it handled a dirt surface with aplomb.

Honda does suggest, however, that the e:Ny1 has been specifically engineered for a “fun and confidence-inspiring driving experience”. It fell slightly short of that description when tackling Norway’s twisting, fjord-circling asphalt.

Its near two-tonne weight is felt in the sharpest corners, where there is a tendency to understeer, and it lacks the dynamics offered by rivals such as the Kia EV6.

It’s clear Honda has placed an emphasis on comfort. The e:Ny1’s padded seats are plush and inviting, and there’s plenty of space in the back to accommodate taller passengers. The steering wheel helps the e:Ny1 feel like a quality product, with nicely positioned ergonomic buttons that are solid to press.

The huge infotainment system does look intimidating at first, but after a few minutes of fiddling it is simple enough to navigate, although it suffers from a degree of low latency and is tedious to use on the move.

Honda bills the e:Ny1’s specification level as a key draw for customers, offering desirable levels of technology even on its entry-level models. There’s a choice of two specification levels: the £44,995 Elegance and £47,195 Advance. We drove the latter, but it’s the former that Honda expects to be its biggest seller by a margin of 60% to 40%.

Standard equipment includes that expansive 15.0in touchscreen with sat-nav and smartphone mirroring, keyless entry, heated front seats and parking sensors. Automatic wipers are also included on basic models, as is dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging and a set of 18in alloy wheels. Advance trim cars, meanwhile, benefit in addition from a panoramic sunroof, Honda’s Parking Pilot assistance system, a premium audio set-up, a powered tailgate and a heated steering wheel.

Thanks to the e:Ny1’s high-end specification and useable everyday practicality, it should be given genuine consideration as a family-friendly electric SUV. It is expensive, however, and the claimed 256 miles of range is well beaten by a slew of its rivals. 

PRICES & SPECS

Sulphur Man 31 July 2023

Note to the reviewer.

'suffers from a degree of low latency'. Low latency is a good thing - it means the touchscreen is responsive. High latency is the concerning one. 

This could be quite the used bargain in 2-3 years time, maybe sooner if they dont sell many. 

The Apprentice 31 July 2023
Cant say I am in a hurry for the dealers doors to open and give up the wife's MG ZS petrol. Same size, not short on equipment and 25K cheaper. In other words 4000 gallons or 160,000 miles worth extra just on a car with little to no gain. I guess we are not target customers..
catnip 31 July 2023

Honda made a big mistake with the E, they should have gone for the 3-door Urban concept as a production model. Its better proportions and much more stylish looks would have made its asking price more acceptable, in the same way that the DS3 commanded a higher price than the equivalent C3, and sold in much higher numbers. Instead we got something that looked more like a Renault Twingo. The extra doors on the E hardly improved practicality, especially as Honda chose not to fit even basic features such as a split folding rear seat, yet they went overboard with unneccessary things like digital door mirrors, full with dashboard screens and flush door handles. And as a potential vehicle for city based couples or singles, or a second vehicle, the limited range wouldn't have been such a problem, as sales of the MINI E have shown.