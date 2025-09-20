I was really taken aback by the discovery that my new BMW 120 incurs the UK government’s ‘luxury car tax’.

BMW is undeniably a premium brand, of course, and it’s well known that the threshold for the VED supplement is some £13k lower than it would be if Keir and co reasonably accounted for inflation, but still, this is the cheapest model in BMW’s cheapest series. I’ve always considered the ‘1er’ hatchback a fairly affordable luxury, but evidently no more.

Two things are exacerbating matters. First, this series is much slimmer than it once was: as the ‘F40’ made way for the ‘F70’ last year, it took both diesel engines and manual gearboxes with it (at least in the UK), instantly raising the entry price by some £2000; and going back several more years, we lost the 114i and 116i models.

Second, my car is not only in upper-level M Sport trim, some £2000 higher than basic Sport grade, but also has – get ready for it – fitted options totalling £10,415.

The mad thing is that none of them seem superfluous or even particularly extravagant for a car of this kind. It’s not the price that seems to bother most people about the F70, however. Rather, it’s the exterior styling. “It looks like a bloody Kia,” I’ve heard more than one person scoff. Okay, and…?

Most modern Kias look great to my eyes – certainly better than most recent BMWs. And perhaps that was inevitable with the 1 Series’ switch from rear-wheel drive to front-wheel drive back in 2019 (I’m still not over the revelation that the vast majority of BMW 1 Series owners surveyed by BMW didn’t even know why their cars looked and handled the way they did).