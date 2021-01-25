Audi SQ5 Sportback 2021 review

The Audi SQ5 Sportback heads a whole new model line-up from the German car maker, bringing with it the same mild-hybrid diesel drivetrain and other key mechanical components, including a specially tuned sport suspension, as that of the recently facelifted SQ5 SUV.

Conceived to rival the likes of the BMW X4 M40d and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe in a growing market segment for what Audi likes to describe as “performance related crossover utility vehicles”, the new Mexican-built model forgoes the upright rear end of the SQ5 SUV for an arguably more stylish arrangement designed to provide it with high-riding coupe like sales appeal with a design not at all dissimilar to the electric e-tron Sportback.

Included among the stylistic makeover is a more heavily sloping roof and large liftback style tailgate – elements that clearly provide the new Audi with a more rakish appearance than the SQ5 SUV. They’re not the only distinguishing features, though. Up front, the SQ5 Sportback receives its own unique honeycomb style grille, while the rear receives reshaped OLED tail lamps whose light graphic alters in appearance when the driver selects the most sporting of driving modes: Dynamic.

While other markets, including the USA, see the SQ5 Sportback offered with a turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine, UK versions receive the turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 diesel powerplant already found in the SQ5 SUV, with no less than seven different driving modes.

It's combined with a 48-volt electric system that supports an electrically powered compressor (the EPC in Audi speak) that spools up at light throttle loads when the exhaust gas driven boost pressure is insufficient to fully activate the engine’s single turbocharger to reduce lag and strengthen step off performance. Once the turbocharger is spinning at normal speeds, the EPC shuts down.

There’s also a mild-hybrid system included in the 48-volt electrical system. It uses an alternator starter motor connected to the crankshaft to recuperate up to 12kW of electric energy under braking and on periods of trailing throttle – all of which is stored in a lithium-ion battery under the boot floor. It is then used to power various systems throughout the new Audi, reducing load on the combustion engine for savings in consumption and lower emissions. It also enables a coasting function – the engine is shut down whenever it can in Efficiency mode.

Power is put at 336bhp, with torque building to 516lb ft between 1750 and 3250rpm. By comparison, the X4 M40d’s turbocharged 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder diesel engine delivers 349bhp and 501lb ft, while the GLC350d 4Matic Coupe’s turbocharged 3.0-litre six-pot powerplant kicks out 254bhp and 457lb ft.

Drive is channeled through a standard eight-speed torque converter equipped and Audi’s Torsen torque sensing quattro four-wheel drive system. Together, they provide a nominal front-to-rear drive spit of 40:60 per cent, though Audi says up to 70 per cent of drive can be transferred to the front or alternatively 85 per cent to the rear depending on prevailing traction.

Additionally, there’s an ABS-based torque control system across the axles – it brakes a wheel that lacks for grip and/or traction and redirects drive to the one with greater purchase. As in other S models, the SQ5 Sportback also comes with an optional sport differential that apportions drive to the outside wheel during fast back road driving to reduce a tendency towards understeer and increase overall agility.