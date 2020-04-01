Audi E-tron Sportback 55 2020 review

The E-tron Sportback certainly feels quicker once all that torque is flowing freely to each wheel, and the inherent urgency doesn’t subside until you’re well on the way to the electronically limited top speed of 124mph. For perspective, Jaguar claims figures of 4.8sec and 124mph.

Satisfaction doesn’t only come via the accelerative forces at play, though. An advanced kinetic energy recuperation system with three selectable degrees of intensity (in addition to an automatic setting that draws on the sat-nav for topographic information) also demands a degree of skill from the driver, in seeing how much energy can be harvested under braking and during periods of off-throttle coasting.

In its automatic setting, the system is amazingly efficient, although it does take some trial and error before you fully understand what setting best suits any particular situation.

Another real strong point of the E-tron Sportback is its outstanding refinement. We’ve become used to the inherent quietness of electric cars, but Audi has managed to take acoustic civility to a whole new level. Rolling refinement, suppression of road noise and resistance to wind buffeting are particularly good, even at motorway speeds. The near-silent operation of the motors and power electrics system is excellently isolated from the cabin too, making the E-tron Sportback very relaxing to drive over long distances, especially in its more comfort-focused mode.

Given the E-tron Sportback’s outstanding ability to place those not-inconsiderable reserves to the road, it’s a pity that its steering doesn’t offer more feel; the speed-sensitive electromechanical rack delivers a reassuring sense of sharpness and weighting but is lacking in feedback.

Don’t let that shortcoming put you off, though, because the E-tron Sportback still offers enough for the driver to be described as engaging. It’s capable of stringing together a series of medium-to-high-speed corners with excellent resistance to roll and some proper rear-biased handling properties.

With the majority of its weight concentrated low within its platform and a comparatively low ride height by SUV standards, it has a very low centre of gravity and can offer the sort of assured handling traits that promise to win it wide appeal.

Despite heady levels of weight transfer under braking and in tight corners, body movement is excellently suppressed thanks to a combination of firm damping and fast-acting qualities of the standard air suspension. Lean isn’t entirely absent, but the degree of it is relatively low and sufficiently progressive so as not to upset the otherwise respectable balance.

The ability of the quattro four-wheel drive system and its torque-vectoring system to individually apportion power to each rear wheel helps to provide a decent amount of purchase on smooth surfaces, too.

The optional 255/50-profile tyres worn by our test car deliver plenty of mid-corner grip, allowing you to carry a good deal of speed up to the apex without any premature understeer or intervention from the electronic stability control system. Thereafter, you can be very prodigious with the throttle without causing any deterioration of poise.

In the UK, the E-tron Sportback comes as standard on big 21in alloys, but buyers will also be able to specify 22in wheels as an option. On the 20in rims available in Germany, the ride is nicely struck, with firm underlying qualities providing well-controlled vertical movement.