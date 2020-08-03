Alpina XB7 2020 review

The BMW X7 M50i not extreme or perhaps exclusive enough for you? Alpina thinks it might have you covered with this, its most powerful series production SUV to date, the new XB7.

The latest addition to the German car maker’s growing line-up is based on the already potent X7 M50i. Changes include a heavily revised engine and gearbox, tweaked suspension and brakes, and all the usual up-market Alpina cabin accoutrements, including the option of either a six- or seven-seat layout.

As roomy and luxurious as the XB7 is, it is its engine that is the star of the show. The twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 petrol unit gets larger twin-scroll turbochargers, two additional water coolers, reworked intercoolers and a stainless-steel exhaust. Power is up by a not insignificant 90bhp at 623bhp, while torque increases by 37lb ft to 590lb ft on a band of revs between 2000 and 5000rpm.

To put this in perspective, the Bentley Bentayga W12’s twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine delivers 600bhp and 664lb ft of torque between 1350 and 4000rpm.

The X7 M50i’s eight-speed automatic gearbox has also been reworked with Alpina’s Switchtronic paddle shift program, a new aluminium oil sump and new mapping – all aimed at speeding shifts and ensuring it can deal with the higher levels of torque. BMW’s xDrive four-wheel drive system has also been subtly revised with new program maps.