In 2025 we'll subject around 100 cars to full and exacting road test scrutiny at Horiba MIRA proving ground, and for some manufacturers it will be the very first time. However, for one much-loved marque, we can say for sure that the reverse will be true.

In December, Alpina – formally Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH + Co KG – will cease to exist as ownership of the brand name transfers to the BMW Group and the workshops in Buchloe cease to make contemporary BMW-based creations.

In what precise direction BMW chooses to take the Alpina brand will become apparent in due course, but what is certain is that the Alpina as we have always known it will be consigned to the past, and that change is coming.

It means this is the final year of production in the Bovensiepen era, and to mark that fact, three special-edition, GT-badged cars have been launched. One is the all-new Alpina B3 GT Touring tested here, while similar treatment is also being given to the lesser-spotted B4 Gran Coupé. The upcoming Alpina B8 GT also promises to be truly spectacular reserves of power and torque – and a price to match.

We may get the chance to attach the telemetry gear to the B8 GT, but it isn’t guaranteed, and so this test of the Alpina B3 GT Touring could be our last road test of what will surely come to be known as ‘proper’ Alpinas.