Used car buying guide: Mazda RX-7 (FC)

There are many fun and idiosyncratic ways to join the rotary club, and becoming a member with a Mazda RX-7 is both of those, but it also carries a certain cachet, especially among knowledgeable petrolheads.

You will find a rotary engine in each of its three generations, of course. The Mk3 often grabs the limelight (newest, quickest) and the Mk1 pulls the heartstrings (originality guaranteed) but the Mk2 is perhaps the shrewdest buy of them all.

The second-generation model, codenamed FC, entered production in 1985, initially with a naturally aspirated 2.6-litre twin-rotor engine making 148bhp, but output was increased to 178bhp just a year later, courtesy of a twin-scroll turbocharger.

If that wasn’t enough, the facelifted RX-7 of 1989 received lighter rotors, a higher compression ratio and more intelligent engine management, raising power to 197bhp and creating what’s known as the Turbo II.

While the FB (1978) and FD (1992) generations of the RX-7 are sports cars through and through, the FC was intended to double as a grand tourer, adding a layer of ability that Mazda hoped the American market would eat up.

That target audience was also a reason behind the creation of a soft-top version, which was an RX-7 first (and last). Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, and this RX-7 was batting its pop-up eyelids at the Porsche 944, evident straight away by its similar exterior design.

However, its engineers studied another Porsche in developing the suspension: the sports GT 928. So is the RX-7 a cheap imitation or worthy rival? We’d argue the latter, because it’s brilliant to drive.

It feels light, balanced and grippy, meaning you go in to and through corners with confidence, even though the suspension is relatively soft by sports car standards (hence its remarkable good comfort).