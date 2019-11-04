Nearly-new buying guide: Volkswagen Golf R

Colour is critical. It’s subjective but many think the R looks best in blue, which, happily, is the most plentiful colour. On later cars, Turmeric Yellow (it looks like gold) divides opinion and is rare but worth considering if you’ve an eye on future resale. Black and white are safe as houses and play to the R’s Q-car character.

With so many used Rs to choose from, the right options help a car to stand out. Among the more desirable ones is Adaptive Chassis Control (ACC), which offers Comfort, Normal and Race modes. Despite its name, Comfort still feels quite brittle but that’s the price you pay for the R’s sharp responses.

Other choice options include leather, climate windscreen, uprated Dynaudio system – at full whack, it will loosen your fillings – and panoramic sunroof. The optional 19in Pretoria alloys are sought after but check their condition first. The standard-fit sound actuator that enhances the engine note is good but, in 2017, VW made a sports exhaust package available for £2975.

Desirable though all these options are, don’t let the right car slip through your fingers for want of a few goodies since the R is already well specced in standard trim, with sports suspension, four-wheel drive, 18in alloys and xenon headlights, not to mention a good sound system. In 2016, the car was given a mild makeover, receiving a 10bhp boost, LED lights, a new media system and some subtle styling changes. Underneath it all, though, it was the same great performance bargain.

Need to know

Ensure the DSG automatic gearbox fluid and filters have been changed at 40,000-mile intervals. Although this generation of DSG is not prone to the issues that afflicted earlier versions, it’s vital the gearbox is properly maintained. The Haldex clutch needs servicing every three years.

If fitted, check the optional 19in Pretoria alloys are free of damage as they’re susceptible to buckling. Replacements are very expensive.

During 2016, the Golf R gained an extra 10bhp, taking it to 306bhp, but towards the end of 2018, it was wound back to 296bhp to meet the new WLTP emissions limits.

The three-door version is still available on 2019/19-reg but has been dropped for the 2020 model year as the replacement Mk8 Golf R beckons.

Our pick

VW Golf R DSG 5dr: With five doors and an automatic gearbox, the R is the perfect high-performance all-rounder. In fact, the auto covers the 0-62mph sprint 0.5sec quicker than the manual. Autocar’s test car returned 28.7mpg overall.