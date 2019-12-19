Nearly-new buying guide: Renault Captur

As this is written, Renault showrooms across the land are being emptied of their few remaining unregistered, old-model Capturs as the all-new version pushes at the gates. In fact, you can order the new Captur now for delivery in February.
Still, here we’re interested in its predecessor, a model that did a sterling job in helping to establish the market for small SUVs when it was launched in 2013. Such was its popularity that in 2016 the Captur was Europe’s best-selling small SUV.
When it first landed, reviewers complained about its poor ride on scarred roads, a tendency to lean heavily in corners, lacklustre performance and uncommunicative steering. To the model’s fast-growing army of admirers, however, these were mere technicalities.
Instead they focused on its plus points: stylish looks (especially in one of the two-tone colour schemes), chunky presence, lofty driving position, space-efficient interior featuring a sliding rear bench, four years’ servicing, warranty and breakdown cover, and keen pricing.
Join the debate
chris1969
Very slow
I've had a few of the 0.9 TCE as hire cars from work and they are the worst modern cars I've driven. Driving the duel carridgeway in Cornwall you are down to 3rd gear on the hills and struggle to maintain 60mph with only 2 people and little luggage. Fuel consumption in mid 30's is all you get in the real world.
Maybe the larger engine is better but the 0.9 is awful. (Similar experience with the Quashqi with the same engine)
scotty5
Warranty quandary
Capturs registered up to 31 January last year were sold with a four-year/100,000-mile warranty, but from 1 February cover was trimmed to three years/60k miles.
Didn't I just read the other day that Renault were now going to 5yr warranty? That's not going to cause confusion amongst owners is it.
scotty5
Total confusion
Just checked, they introduced a 5yr warranty on all new cars yesterday ( 18th Dec ). Yep, total confusion.
Add your comment