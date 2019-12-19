Nearly-new buying guide: Renault Captur

The model was facelifted towards the end of 2016 (restyled grille, smarter lights all round with LED daytime-running lights, improved interior trim) and then last year the line-up was simplified.

It’s these post-2016 Capturs we’re interested in here since they’re almost indistinguishable from today’s few remaining unsold ones. Prices start at £8000 for a 2017 0.9 TCe Expression with 23,000 miles, rising to around £19,000 for a pre-reg 1.3 TCe 150 GT Line EDC automatic with delivery mileage.

For a small car, there are lots of engines to choose from. If you spend your time pottering around town, lightly loaded, you’ll be fine with the 89bhp 0.9 TCe 90 petrol. There’s a more powerful 118bhp TCe 120 available with the EDC automatic gearbox. Later on, a choice of two 1.3-litre engines arrived: a 128bhp TCe 130 and 148bhp TCe 150, the latter also offered with the EDC ’box.

If you don’t like the idea of diesel then one of these more powerful petrols would be a good choice, especially if you’re contemplating long, fully loaded drives. However, given the Captur’s less than sparkling steering and handling abilities, don’t expect to arrive grinning from ear to ear.

There are two diesel engines: a 108bhp dCi 110 and the 89bhp dCi 90. The former is a gutsy partner but it’s the latter, the 89bhp unit, that survived the cull of 2018 and which is also available with the EDC gearbox. It’s a clattery old thing but it’ll give you the economy you’re looking for and it bowls along happily enough.

Talking trims, up to 2018 Dynamic Nav and Dynamic S Nav were the big sellers thanks to their alloy wheels, climate control, chrome trim and media system. After that date, the trims changed to Play, Iconic, runout S Edition and GT Line, in that order. Iconic, a blend of Dynamic and Dynamic S, ticks most boxes.

Top spec pick