Nearly new buying guide: Audi Q7

It would be a harsh but fair assessment to say that it took Audi two goes to get the Q7 right. The first-gen car, launched in 2006, was solid and premium but the driving experience was pretty poor and its firm ride and shortage of interior space left us feeling short-changed.

However, all that was set right in this second-generation model, launched in 2015 and revised for 2019, when a facelift introduced some styling tweaks and mild-hybrid assistance for the engines.

Initially, there were two versions of the 3.0-litre TDI diesel, the 218 and the 272, and both offered plenty of oomph. There was also a plug-in hybrid E-tron version, which felt even quicker, but for real pace there was a mighty SQ7 with a 4.0-litre V8 diesel. Models from 2019 onwards featured the same 3.0-litre diesel with 228bhp and 282bhp, now known as the 45 TDI and the 50 TDI, and a 55 TFSI petrol version.

There were two trim levels on the earlier cars, SE and S line. SE came with satnav, Bluetooth, dualzone climate control and xenon headlights. S line brought more aggressive styling and larger, 20in alloy wheels that did nothing for the ride comfort. Post-facelift models offered two extra trim choices to the existing Sport and S line: Black Edition and Vorsprung. These new costly trims added cosmetic updates and most of the luxuries you could conceivably want or need.

To drive? Well, it comes as standard with four-wheel drive, so there’s plenty of traction. The suspension allows quite a bit of body lean through corners, but it’s still far more agile and better tied down than a Land Rover Discovery.

The standard suspension is a touch firm around town, so we’d recommend a car equipped with air suspension (standard on post-facelift cars) because this turns the Q7 into one of the best-riding cars around.

The interior has an excellent driving position and visibility is commanding. There’s a brilliant infotainment system, at least on the earlier cars. A high-definition 8.3in screen rises from the top of the dashboard and is controlled using buttons and a simple rotary controller. However, post-facelift models switched to a fiddlier touchscreen arrangement – still good, but not as easy to operate.