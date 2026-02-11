What's the best Porsche ever made? Some will say it's a million-pound hypercar; others will argue for a leggy, 20-year-old 911 with a manual gearbox; and some will even point to one of the SUVs that have kept the company afloat through thick and thin.

They're all strong arguments, but to enjoy that coveted blend of performance, refinement, usability and dependability that Porsche serves up so well, you'd struggle to do better than a 718 - probably the best way you could spend £25,000.

That's the catch-all model name for the fourth-generation Boxster and its coupé sibling, the Cayman (actually on its third generation), which, after 10 years of production, are bowing out to make way for an electric successor (ICE power will live on in some "top versions"). So what better time to join the party?

At its launch in 2016, this generation ('982' in Porsche speak) seemed more evolutionary than revolutionary in relation to its '981' predecessor. After all, the underpinnings and styling shared more than they differed - but a few small changes add up to a lot.

But we'll start with the elephant in the room: the introduction of a four-cylinder engine. Dishing up 296bhp in 2.0-litre form and 345bhp in the 2.5-litre S, this downsized replacement for the flat six that had powered every previous Boxster and Cayman did not receive a scalding-hot reception.

Performance wasn't the issue, rather that the reasonably interesting Subaru-esque burble on start-up turned into an uninspiring drone by the time it reached the rev limit. But we soon got over that and found this to be the recipe for a small, light and engaging sports car polished to perfection.

"The steering is sweetly friction-free and beautifully accurate and weighted. The chassis is improved, although it was hardly starting from a bad place to begin with. The ride is deftly controlled and body control is exceptionally tight. That the 718 Boxster achieves this with never a shimmy in the rear-view mirror shows that it has an impressively rigid architecture. The overall handling balance remains spot on too."