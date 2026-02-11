BACK TO ALL NEWS
Missed last orders? Grab a used Porsche 718 for less than £25k

Now is the time to bag an example of the brilliant midship while it still feels fresh – but how to choose?

Alex Wolstenholme
News
5 mins read
11 February 2026

What's the best Porsche ever made? Some will say it's a million-pound hypercar; others will argue for a leggy, 20-year-old 911 with a manual gearbox; and some will even point to one of the SUVs that have kept the company afloat through thick and thin.

They're all strong arguments, but to enjoy that coveted blend of performance, refinement, usability and dependability that Porsche serves up so well, you'd struggle to do better than a 718 - probably the best way you could spend £25,000.

That's the catch-all model name for the fourth-generation Boxster and its coupé sibling, the Cayman (actually on its third generation), which, after 10 years of production, are bowing out to make way for an electric successor (ICE power will live on in some "top versions"). So what better time to join the party?

At its launch in 2016, this generation ('982' in Porsche speak) seemed more evolutionary than revolutionary in relation to its '981' predecessor. After all, the underpinnings and styling shared more than they differed - but a few small changes add up to a lot.

But we'll start with the elephant in the room: the introduction of a four-cylinder engine. Dishing up 296bhp in 2.0-litre form and 345bhp in the 2.5-litre S, this downsized replacement for the flat six that had powered every previous Boxster and Cayman did not receive a scalding-hot reception.

Performance wasn't the issue, rather that the reasonably interesting Subaru-esque burble on start-up turned into an uninspiring drone by the time it reached the rev limit. But we soon got over that and found this to be the recipe for a small, light and engaging sports car polished to perfection.

"The steering is sweetly friction-free and beautifully accurate and weighted. The chassis is improved, although it was hardly starting from a bad place to begin with. The ride is deftly controlled and body control is exceptionally tight. That the 718 Boxster achieves this with never a shimmy in the rear-view mirror shows that it has an impressively rigid architecture. The overall handling balance remains spot on too."

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 718 Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman

Can the best sports coupé of the decade absorb a contentious new engine?

Read our review
The GTS appeared in 2018 with 361bhp and some desirable options available on the S (PASM dampers, limited-slip diff and Sport Chrono), but it felt little more than a nicely specced S.

In 2019, a T model arrived to become to the 2.0-litre what the GTS was to the S, more focused and about the best driver's tool this side of a Lotus Elise.

The 2020 GTS was where things got really interesting, though, when Porsche reintroduced flat-six power to the Boxster/Cayman bloodline. This gifted the 718 the sort of blue-blooded, no-compromise grunt that had previously been missing and it won plaudits for combining class-leading dynamics with a soulful engine note and commendable day-to-day utility.

As such - other than the GT4 and Spyder versions, which are so exclusive as to merit consideration in isolation from the rest of the line-up - the GTS is the one to have if you can stretch so far.

But you shouldn't turn your nose up at a nicely specified 2.0-litre, which really is all the sports car you'll ever need - so long as you can tolerate the less evocative noise.

All 718s have a great interior: there are plenty of buttons to allow for easy adjustments when pushing on; a refreshingly round, thin-rimmed wheel; a sensibly sized infotainment screen; a mean-looking central rev counter; and an extremely well-constructed vibe.

Complaints are few, but standard kit was stingy, storage limited (despite front and rear boots) and insulation against road noise poor - but anything else offering comparable driver engagement would be more compromised still and less easy to slot into your life. The 718 is a 'proper' sports car that can also be your only car.

What to look for

Warranty: So far, the 718's reliability record has been nearly impeccable, but nevertheless it's worth taking out a warranty, because parts and labour are very expensive. Porsche Approved Used cars will be sold with one, and are thoroughly checked over prior to sale.

Body: Visibility is poor, the body is low and parking sensors weren't standard. It's a recipe for scrapes and scratches, so check carefully all around, not forgetting the wheels.

Parts: As the 718 ages, suspension, brakes and other components will need to be changed. If you're looking at an older or higher-mileage car, check that it's had crucial consumables changed or that the price takes that into account.

Active engine mounts: They were optional and are the only common failure point so far uncovered. Many owners choose to replace them with polybushed mounts when they fail, because they are roughly £1200 per mount otherwise.

Water pumps: They are known to fail, as are thermostats. Both are cheap parts, but the job could run into the thousands if the exhaust needs to be dropped.

Also worth knowing

First question: roof or no roof? There are plenty of Boxsters and Caymans around, with the soft-top commanding a slight premium.

When it comes to the gearbox, the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch automatic is comfortably more popular than the six-speed manual, especially in the Boxster, which is rare in 'DIY' spec.

Porsche supplies very little as standard equipment, so leather trimmings, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, PASM, sports exhaust and limited-slip diff to name a few are all desirable to have. They will also help resale prospects later.

An owner's view

Matthew Townsend: "I bought a new 2.0-litre Boxster and I'm glad I did: they don't cost much more than they do used and most others are automatic. The car feels very lightweight pushing on, the engine sounds good for a four-cylinder, the gearchange is amazing and it has buttons for everything so I can press them with gloves on when the roof is down in the cold."

How much to spend

£24,000-£38,999

Like all good Porsches, residuals are rock-solid at roughly half the new price a decade on for the cheapest, high-mileage examples. A 2.0-litre Cayman is the lowest-priced route to a 718.

£39,000-£49,999

This is where the bulk of the four-cylinder choice lies. Boxsters cost a little more than Caymans, a GTS isn't necessarily more than a well-specced S and manual cars are similar in price to PDK automatics.

£50,000-£79,999

The desirable 4.0-litre GTS comes into play here. It's worth it if you can stretch this for but a sub-10,000-mile, two-year-old four-cylinder holds obvious appeal.

£80,000-£100,000

The very newest six-cylinder cars from 2024 or 2025. There's a good choice of Boxsters and Caymans and expect prices to hold strong.

Alex Wolstenholme

Alex Wolstenholme
Title: Editorial Assistant

Alex joined Haymarket, the publisher of Autocar, in 2023. A car fanatic, he loves to delve into the spec-sheet, especially when it concerns something obscure or quirky. He currently drives a 2007 Alpina D3 estate but is often seen in his mum's Ford Fiesta (much to her annoyance). 

In his current position, as an editorial assistant, Alex mainly assists in managing Autocar's presence on MSN, but also writes features for the magazine.

