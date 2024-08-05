The best wildcard used hot hatches on the market

If your interest is piqued by today's hot hatchbacks such as the Abarth 500e, Mini Cooper SE, or Toyota GR Yaris but you don’t fancy an electric powertrain or a £30,000-plus asking price, we've compiled a list of the some of the best used hot hatchbacks you can buy right now.

Our guide covers some alternative versions - the foundations, if you like - of some of the most exciting cars on sale today and some of their closest rivals on the used market, from the original Mini GP and Peugeot 106 Rallye to Renault’s Clio V6.

It's also worth mentioning that these cars deliver plenty of driver involvement, car park cachet and handsome looks for a fraction of the price of their modern counterparts; the cheapest ones can be yours from just £1000.

We’ve also included some wild card alternatives, complete with even wackier styling, rorty engines and outright exclusivity.

The best used hot hatchbacks