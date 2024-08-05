BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best wildcard used hot hatches on the market

Rorty engines, racey styling and reasonable insurance - here are our picks of the best used hot hatches
Jonathan Bryce, Charlie Martin
5 August 2024

If your interest is piqued by today's hot hatchbacks such as the Abarth 500e, Mini Cooper SE, or Toyota GR Yaris but you don’t fancy an electric powertrain or a £30,000-plus asking price, we've compiled a list of the some of the best used hot hatchbacks you can buy right now.

Our guide covers some alternative versions - the foundations, if you like - of some of the most exciting cars on sale today and some of their closest rivals on the used market, from the original Mini GP and Peugeot 106 Rallye to Renault’s Clio V6. 

It's also worth mentioning that these cars deliver plenty of driver involvement, car park cachet and handsome looks for a fraction of the price of their modern counterparts; the cheapest ones can be yours from just £1000.

We’ve also included some wild card alternatives, complete with even wackier styling, rorty engines and outright exclusivity.

The best used hot hatchbacks

1. Abarth 595 Biposto

The Fiat 500’s diddy proportions and sloping roofline make its rear seats pretty redundant anyway, so why include them in the first place? That was the rationale behind the Abarth 695 Biposto, which ditched the back seats for a strut brace. It also got 45bhp more than the regular Abarth 500, giving it a 0-62mph time of 5.9sec and a scrabbly personality.

It’s like owning a terrier, with a hilarious mismatch between bark and bite, so the Abarth is not for everyone but some will adore it. Prices start at £20k and cars with the incredibly rare dog-ring gearbox option – £50k when new – cost more than double that.

Read our Abarth 595 Biposto review

Latest Reviews

Skywell BE11 front three quarter cornering
Skywell BE11
5
Skywell BE11
01 Lotus Eletre 2024 review front corner
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
MG HS review front lead image
MG HS review
7
MG HS review
porsche panamera review
Porsche Panamera
8
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review

2. Mini Coupe John Cooper Works

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Designed to look like somebody wearing a baseball cap backwards, the Mini Coupé was one of those incredibly rare examples of a big firm showing a sense of humour. The car was also a hoot to drive, with an almost Ford-like tail-happiness. The John Cooper Works packed a 208bhp punch and its 0-62mph time was up there with the class’s best.

Prices start just below £5000 but it’s worth spending more on one with a full service history because its turbocharged four-pot is known for its fragility.

Read our Mini Coupe John Cooper Works review

3. Renault Twingo RS

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

With annual sales of around 250, this was a disaster for Renault’s sales department but today it is a delight for an enthusiast driver looking for fun and a savvy investment because you can pick one up from around £2500.

With a 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine providing a 0-62mph time of 8.7sec and 125mph top speed, it was marked out from the standard Twingo in both its performance and appearance. Outside, it got a front spoiler, rear wing, attractive 16in alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and a larger exhaust.

If you choose a car with the optional Cup pack, you also get suspension lowered by 4mm and a weight saving of 10kg.

Read our Renault Twingo RS review

4. Fiat Grande Punto Abarth

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

This crisply styled, 155bhp Italian supermini is the definition of a pocket rocket. With brakes upgraded over the standard car’s, a 10mm-lower ride height and a slightly wider front track, the Punto Abarth is as sharp to look at as it is to drive.

And we really do mean sharp. Despite its electrically assisted steering, we praised the car when it first came out for its inherent feel and plucky, lively dynamism.

If you want more bang for your buck, however, you could look for one equipped with the Esseesse kit, which hikes the power to 180bhp, cuts the 0-62mph time from 8.2sec to 7.7sec, gains even beefier brakes and lowers the suspension by an additional 20mm.

5. Ford Fiesta ST 150

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Winning the favour of our road testers over the likes of the Mazda MX-5 and Renault Megane RS, the subtly-styled, motorsport-inspired Fiesta ST 150 is a gem of a hot hatch that can be bought for just £1000.

Its naturally aspirated 148bhp 2.0-litre four-pot and kerb weight of just 1137kg means it shoots to 62mph in around eight seconds. Its racy styling, well-equipped interior and low insurance costs make them very popular with young enthusiasts, which means there are plenty to choose from.

However, this also means you need to make sure any aftermarket modifications such as ECU remaps, air filters, a performance exhaust, uprated cams etc are backed up with comprehensive paperwork and originate from a renowned, trusted brand. Else, simply walk away.

Read our Ford Fiesta ST 150 review

6. Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works GP

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

The GP was the swansong for the first BMW-developed Mini, taking the three-door hatchback to its absolute limit. Its supercharged 1.6-litre four-pot was boosted to 215bhp and 184lb ft, which might not seem much by today’s standards but is more than enough in a car weighing just 1140kg. 

That’s 55kg down on the regular Cooper S, thanks in part to the removal of the rear seats. The result was giant-killing performance. The GP had the looks to back that up too, with a special bodykit and slate-grey paint, plus four-spoke alloys. Prices start at around £14,000 today.

Read our Mini Cooper S John Cooper Works GP review

7. Peugeot 106 Rallye

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

As the successor to the 205 Rallye, this car had a lot riding on it when it came out. To help win over the hearts of 205 fans and those looking to buy a Ford Fiesta RS 1800 instead, the 106 got a revvy 1.3-litre petrol engine and distinctive styling like its popular predecessor. Smart white Michelin steel wheels were matched with racing stripes on the body and squared-off wheel-arch extensions. It was also lighter than a standard 106.

Starting from around £6000 now, there is a choice of the Rallye S1 or the facelifted Rallye S2, the former with a 0-62mph time of 9.6sec and top speed of 113mph, and the latter 8.8sec and 121mph.

8. Renault Clio V6 (Phase 1)

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

The original Clio V6 is rather, err, spicy: mid-mounted 230bhp V6, rear-wheel drive, a short wheelbase and inadequate steering lock. Legend has it that several were written off in slippery conditions on the car’s press launch, prompting a major redesign that led to the facelifted Phase 2 car.

So why have we picked the original? Accessibility, mainly. A nice example of an early V6 can be had for around £30,000, whereas Phase 2s bottom out at around £50,000. Just don’t take it out in the wet…

Read our Renault Clio V6 (Phase 1) review

9. Rover Metro GTI

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

Rover led the 1990 hot hatchback class with the Metro GTi. With a characterful, naturally aspirated 1.4-litre K-series engine producing 95bhp and a 0-62mph time of 9.3sec, the little British hatchback went head to head with the likes of the Peugeot 205 XS and Ford Fiesta 1.6 S.

The engine chases its 6500rpm redline with verve and enthusiasm, the handling is endearingly sweet and there’s plenty of grip. And a tidy example can be picked up for around £7000 today.

10. Renault Wind

https://www.autocar.co.uk/

No, this isn’t a hot hatch, but we haven’t gone completely bonkers in suggesting it here because it’s effectively a rebodied Renault Twingo. Opt for the atmospheric 1.6-litre powerplant and what you have is the punchy RS but with a folding roof.

That does bring a penalty of 124kg, which detracts from the engine’s performance and the chassis’ delicacy, but some might consider that worth it for the extra dimension of being exposed to the elements – especially as they start from just £2k.

Read our Renault Wind review

FastRenaultFan 5 August 2024
The Renault Wind is the best looking car there out of all of them and a car I would happily own if I could get one. They are a great little car. Yes it was a silly name but sure just remove the D and you have got a Renault Win or remove the W and you have got a Renault Ind lol or remove both for an Renault IN lol. Of course that could cause problems when it comes to selling it if you ever plan to.

