Used car buying guide: Honda Civic Type R (FK2)

When the FK2-generation Honda Civic Type R burst onto the scene in 2015, it quickly set about proving itself to be one of the most capable hot hatches on the market, sporting a radical (if a bit controversial) new look, a whopping great rear wing and – crucially – a power hike.

There were two trim levels to choose from at launch, but both packed Honda’s fiery 2.0-litre VTEC Turbo engine, famed for its scintillating performance and engaging character. In this application, it produced 310bhp and helped to give the car a 0-62mph time of less than six seconds.

Bluetooth, 19in alloy wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition, cruise control and a raft of other assist systems were all standard fitment, so FK2 owners have little reason to envy those driving the newer FK8 version, introduced in 2017.

Top-rung GT-spec examples, which originally commanded a £2300 premium, are ageing particularly well, with their automatic lights and wipers, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors, sat-nav and Honda Connect infotainment system. This spec also brings extra red styling elements, ambient lighting and an uprated sound system. It was so popular when new that the lesser standard version is harder to find today.

All cars, happily, get the mischievous +R button, which firms up the ride, quickens the steering and throttle response and turns the instruments red for a bit of added sporting appeal.

Five exterior colours were available. Of the three most common, Crystal Black Pearl promotes a more understated look, whereas Brilliant Sporty Blue or the fan-favourite Milano Red make this hot hatch just a tad more unmissable in the car park (as if you would walk past anyway).

Prices for GTs range mainly from £17,500 to £23,000, but you can sometimes find them for just over £15,000. We unearthed one for only £15,550 that had done 78,000 miles. Another – a two-owner, 2015-reg GT car in Milano Red with 36,000 miles – was up for grabs for £21,000 and came with a full service history.

The regular Civic is a famously reliable car and it’s a pleasingly similar story with the Type R. Key things to keep an eye out for include alloy wheel damage and worn brake pads from enthusiastic track-day performances. Fuel pump starvation issues have also been reported by some owners. Many examples have a full service history, reassuringly, and the specialist nature of the car means they rarely fall into the wrong hands.