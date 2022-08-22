Used car buying guide: Ford Fiesta ST (Mk6)

With such a rich, extensive heritage of Fast Fords here in Britain, there are so many stories that can be shared and traced through the generations.

My father used to drive a 1985 Escort RS Turbo, and many other people of his age would have done the same. Perhaps they once bought an XR3i or even stole a Sierra RS Cosworth…

More recently, the Blue Oval has continued to inject its go-faster DNA into cars such as the humble Fiesta. The Ford Fiesta ST proved immensely popular when it arrived back in 2013 and remains so today – even considering the current-generation model has been out since 2018.

Why do people flock to this particular hot hatchback? Well, as with the ST’s ancestors, you know exactly where your money has and hasn’t being spent. Areas such as refinement, luxury and tech (or the deficit thereof) remain firmly in the realm of the inexpensive small hatch, while instead you’re treated to a plethora of features that indulge your inner hooligan.

You get an excitable 1.6-litre engine, in this case a turbocharged four-cylinder with 179bhp, or 197bhp on overboost when you plant your right foot in third gear and above. It allows for a 0-60mph time of 6.9sec and a top speed of 139mph.

It’s a unit that loves to rev and it sounds suitably angry doing so. Induction noise is pumped into the interior but not via the speakers, instead through a pipe from the engine bay (fun fact: the £336,000 Lexus LFA pioneered that idea).

On the outside you have 17in wheels, twin exhaust exits and aggressive styling, as well as some strong colour options including Spirit Blue and Molten Orange. Examples with the Style Pack also have their wheels finished in grey, along with red brake calipers and illuminated ‘ST’ door sills.

Inside, the Recaro seats are easy to praise. Not only are they comfortable, with their mix of leather and cloth, but they’re also impressively figure-hugging. During a spirited drive you will be extra grateful for how much they grip you, because the Fiesta ST can tackle a winding road like an enthusiastic Jack Russell terrier.