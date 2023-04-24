Used car buying guide: Bentley Brooklands

It was hardly a fairytale start. The Brooklands took on the role of Bentley’s flagship model in 2008, but this thumping great two-door coupé couldn’t have arrived at a worse time.

Launched straight into the jaws of a global financial crisis, it cost the best part of £230,000. As a result, only around 400 of the intended run of 550 cars found homes, 97 of those in the UK.

It shared much of its design with the convertible Azure. Its long sloping roof formed a graceful profile and the muscular stance was anchored by huge, 20in wheels shrouding beefy brakes. The addition of the fixed roof (and resultant stiffening) impressed road testers, creating a sporting brute that captured something of the spirit of the Blower Bentleys of the 1930s.

A pair of heavyweight turbos yielded 530bhp and a mighty 774lb ft of torque. The modifications transformed the 6.75-litre V8 warhorse, first produced in 1959, into a powerhouse.

Performance was effortless. The quoted figures for the Brooklands were a top speed of 184mph and 0-60mph in 5.0sec, but the 30-50mph time of 1.7sec told you all you really needed to know about its indomitable, real-world pace. Its appeal didn’t end with handsome lines and corrupting levels of power, either.

The richness of the cabin ambience was, if anything, even more charming. Each interior required 16 cow hides, sewn together by hand. Inlaid and polished slabs of wood were measured in pounds, not the ounces found in lesser machines. And there was all that dense, thick carpet.

It was a relatively practical car, too. Thanks to its vast, 5411mm length, the rear had plenty of space, making it a true four-seater - one that could carry four people’s luggage as well, courtesy of the 374-litre boot. Less practical are the running costs, with an urban figure of 9.8mpg, and pride of place in the highest road tax bracket.

Service and maintenance costs can be punitive, but at least the tyres are not as pricey as you might think, at £250 a corner for Pirelli P Zeros.