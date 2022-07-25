Used buying guide: Aston Martin DBS

The Aston Martin DBS rolled seven times in Casino Royale – a world record at the time and a shocking moment in the film. The stunning coupé is seen to be battered and ruined, much like James Bond’s crown jewels in the following scene.

What makes it so captivating? The DBS, that is. Well, apart from its elegant yet commanding design, one of its most alluring aspects is audible rather than visual. The 5.9-litre V12 under its bonnet creates a distinctive, charismatic, unforgettable roar. No matter the application, whether it be the Aston Martin Vanquish, Aston Martin V12 Vantage or the DBS, this engine never ceases to enthral.

Sound isn’t the only commodity beneath your right foot: there’s also 510bhp. That’s enough for a 0-60mph sprint time of 4.3sec and a top speed of 191mph, while the redline is set at 6900rpm. What’s more, as the engine is naturally aspirated, it packs the most punch towards the top end.

The numbers are but half the story, mind you. The driving experience is the real star of the show, especially if you opt for a manual. The six-speed gearbox is an utter joy to operate and adds extra layers of engagement and fun – as does the well-weighted hydraulically assisted steering.

As for handling, the DBS and its convertible counterpart, dubbed the Volante, are remarkably composed for rather large, heavy, ageing cars. For instance, by the press of a button, the ride can change from rough-andtrack-ready to superbly fluent – just what you need for a B-road blast.

The DBS is precise in the bends, too, and the brilliant Brembo brakes are untaxed even by a car of such performance potential.

It can be quite unhinged in terms of traction, whether you consider that a thrilling positive or a scary negative. On damp roads, it will spin its rear tyres even in third gear. And if it’s truly wet, the traction control light can become a constant companion.