Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 8 October

Sensibly-sized SUVs have never been more popular, but that also means the second-hand selection has never been greater. There's an overwhelming selection to choose from, so we've gone looking for some true standouts this week.

Hyundai Tucson 1.6 GDi Blue Drive SE, £12,499

Our survey of mid-price, mid-size SUVs kicks off with a Hyundai Tucson. It lacks the badge cachet of the others here, but we reckon you might forgive it when you hear that it still has nine months of its original warranty remaining. When a 12-month used car warranty that’s far less comprehensive is liable to cost around £400, that’s a valuable bonus and a real source of comfort.

This 2018 car has had one previous owner and done 39,000 miles. It’s a pre-2018-facelift model but still an attractive thing. It’s also safe and well equipped, thanks to features including AEB, hill-start assistance, parking sensors, trailer stability control, heated seats and dual-zone climate control. In short, this Tucson is comfortable, practical, reliable and easy to live with. When you’re spending the family treasure on a used car, these things matter.

Unlike most of our other choices below, it’s powered by a petrol engine. If you’re doing average mileage, why pay more for an older diesel? For example, £12,000 is enough only for a 2016 Tucson 1.7 CRDi SE Nav with around 60,000 miles. Admittedly, the example we have in mind has satellite navigation and a reversing camera, which might swing it for some.

Still, the younger, quicker, smoother and lower-mileage petrol gets our vote. It may come with the balance of its original warranty, but the cover’s scope can decline in the final two years. For this reason, we would make sure components that have been known to cause problems on some Tucsons, which include the electrical systems, the clutch and the flywheel, are all fit and well.