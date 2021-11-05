Buy them before we do: second hand picks for 5 November

With electric cars on the rise, we thought we'd take a look at some of the best EV cars on the used market.

Tesla Model S P85D, £45,990: One consequence of the petrol and diesel supply issues that gripped parts of the UK recently was that it gave electric cars another shove into the public consciousness. A survey of 1100 What Car? readers at the start of October indicated that 23% of drivers are now more likely to consider electric or hybrid power for their next car as a result of those supply problems, and 10% said they’re now more likely to buy an EV.

Of course, you don’t have to buy a fresh-out-of-the-box EV, and a used Tesla Model S might be ideal. This large premium saloon has been with us since 2012 and was the model that symbolised Tesla’s intention to become a world-leading car manufacturer. The Model S also entered the fray at a time when the ideal combination of range, refinement and performance for an EV had yet to be perfected and very nearly mastered it.

The car has been through many powertrain and specification changes over the past nine years, but we’ve decided to go all out with the P85D. This was the first juiced-up Model S to be introduced, driven by twin electric motors instead of the singular units on other variants. All together, the four-wheel-drive P85D produces a colossal 682bhp and 687lb ft for a Ferrari-rivalling 0-62mph in 3.2sec. That’s enough to properly pin you in your sports seat.

That’s performance covered, then. As for range, 300 miles and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of Superchargers should quell any feelings of anxiety you might have about switching to electric power. While some questionable interior materials are present, features such as Tesla’s trailblazing 17in tablet infotainment, leather seats and a huge boot with up to nearly 1800 litres of space more than make up for that. The big airy cabin is imbued with a sense of calm, even with Insane driving mode engaged.