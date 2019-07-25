Nearly new buying guide: Vauxhall Corsa

The Corsa was the UK’s fourth-best-selling new car in June, a position it also holds in the current year-to-date rankings. That’s impressive for a car that, under the skin, dates back to 2006, when it was codenamed the Corsa D.
The model under the microscope here is the Corsa E, launched in 2014. The change of letter suggests it was a lot more than a makeover. In fact, apart from some additional stiffening and revised locations for the suspension pick-up points, the platform was as before.
Where the model’s step up the alphabet was more than justified was in its new engines and revised steering and suspension tailored for British roads but, most noticeable of all, its change of clothes. Apart from the roof, every panel was new. Inside, the car got a new interior featuring soft-touch plastics, better ventilation controls and a smarter music system. All but the most basic models gained Vauxhall’s IntelliLink infotainment system.
Click here to buy your next used Corsa from Autocar
Back in 2014, you could have your Corsa with a bewildering range of engines: a couple of naturally aspirated 1.2 and 1.4 petrols, a super-smooth 1.0-litre turbocharged triple in 89bhp and 113bhp outputs, a torquey 1.4 turbo in 99bhp and 148bhp flavours and a pair of fleet-friendly, Euro 6-compliant 1.3 CDTi diesels producing 74bhp and 94bhp. At the top of the pile sat the 202bhp 1.6 turbo in the VXR.
The triples are worth seeking out but, if you want a little more oomph, choose the 99bhp 1.4 turbo.
And then in 2018, they were all replaced by a quartet of Euro 6.2-compliant 1.4 petrol engines producing 74bhp, 89bhp, 99bhp and 148bhp. The 74bhp is plentiful and fine for town but you should hold out for the turbocharged 99bhp unit. The 148bhp engine is brisk but expensive.
At launch, there were no fewer than 11 trims, but by 2018, they had fallen back to around nine, which is where they remain. Avoid the most basic and go mid-range, seeking out a combination of alloy wheels, air conditioning and 7.0in touchscreen featuring IntelliLink. On this basis, the Energy trim level gets our vote. Another is Sport, which is based on Energy and adds sports seats and pedals.
Dropping of the 3dr
Manufacturers know exactly how much more they cost to design, produce, maintain etc., they also know the ratio of sales and profits.
They drop them because there's no profit if ALL manufacturers sell both versions and only a small profit for the the models left (Fiesta etc).
It's a business so why would they give a fly's toe nail that people still moan that the Golf MK8 won't be available with 3 doors, it won't come with a choke cable either.
You could always weld up the 2 rear doors!
Get it whilst you can
With the forthcoming 5 door only model, and the imminent axing of the unconvincing Adam, there will be nothing in the Vauxhall range for the young or new driver who wants something a bit more stylish than a family 5 door. I'm really surprised Vauxhall are prepared to ignore this significant market: OK, the profits may not be the highest at this level, but what happened to brands wanting to attract young buyers to the brand with the hope they could get them to stay with them in the future?
Corsa 3 door and it's imminent demise
We are constantly told that 3 door cars generate no profit, that we all need an SUV or a Crossover because we all need bigger cars each time we trade up. When I next buy a new car, I expect a tsunami of BS because I don't want, or need, a Crossover or an SUV and the sales staff will tell me the least I can buy is a 5 door. Sorry, not for me! The 3 door Corsa Griffin, which seems very well-specced and has free servicing and road side assistance included is very tempting. OK, it goes against the perceived wisdom in the motor trade but, we're not all setting out on our motoring journey and, after 50 years, I'm not looking for ever bigger cars each time I buy.
I want what I want and if I can't get it I just don't buy!
Just a Shame...
I know this from recent experience of hiring a 1.4 last week.