BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Porsche 718 Cayman
UP NEXT
Mini plots radical new-look line-up but familiar hatch

Nearly new buying guide: Porsche 718 Cayman

Used current-shape models are now a third cheaper than new
News
4 mins read
8 October 2021

Loud was the hoo-ha in 2016 over the adoption of a four-cylinder turbocharged engine in place of the flat six in the then new 718 Cayman and Boxster. Feelings were so strong that the debate still rages, despite the 2019 reintroduction of a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder unit to two additional models, the GTS and the GT4.

If you are into your sports cars, such things as the number of cylinders in the engine and whether or not that engine is turbocharged are of paramount importance, so it wasn’t surprising that enthusiasts the world over wept when this car was introduced.

Nevertheless, you don’t just write off four-cylinder 718s. They’re much faster than the older Cayman, for one thing, and ruddy good to drive for another, having been comprehensively refreshed all over, with quicker steering, even more trick suspension and updated styling.

Related articles

Click here to buy your next used Cayman from Autocar

It isn’t short of power, either. The 2.0-litre is good for 295bhp and the 2.5-litre S version has 345bhp. Both will rocket to a licence-losing speed fairly quickly and, despite the turbocharging, it’s rarely caught out when it comes to puff. However, enthusiasts who bemoan the lack of aural pleasure are right to do so. It’s not nearly as pleasant as the old engine’s tone and it’s not very sports car-like.

Best to concentrate instead on the 718’s many pluses, such as its wonderful balance and eager handling. This car is brilliantly drivable at any speed, with endless grip and remarkable poise.

Its well-assembled cabin provides a comfortable and satisfying environment with a great driving position. All the switchgear has a solid, high-quality feel and the buttons operate in a slick fashion.

Buying a used example can get you some decent savings, too, despite Porsche’s rock-solid residual values.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review
1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review
1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche 718 Cayman

Porsche 718 Cayman

Can the best sports coupé of the decade absorb a contentious new engine?

Read our review
Back to top

Reckon on spending around £30,000 to get a 2016 model. You’ll be looking at the 2.0 version at this price, but increase the budget to between £35,000 and £40,000 and you should find an early S model. As for the flat-six cars, expect to fork out around £50,000 for a GTS Cayman or more than £80,000 for a GT4 version.

Engines and gearboxes are generally reliable, although earlier cars had problems with the dual-clutch transmission, and owners complained about the quality of the paintwork.

The 2.0-litre Cayman is the most economical, unsurprisingly, with an official WLTP combined figure of 32.8mpg, although if you enjoy the car as much as you should, you’ll probably not see anywhere near that. Insurance groups are, as you might imagine, high and range from group 44 for the 2.0-litre car up to 50 for the GT4.

BUYER BEWARE

Engine Check every scheduled service has ben performed. With the Porsche PIWIS (Porsche Integrated Workshop Information System) computer connected to the car's DME (digital motor electronics) system, confirm the vehicle's mileage and check for over-rev episodes and active fault codes.  

Suspension Scroll through the PASM (Porsche Active Suspenion Management) height and firmness settings to determine the system works. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Brakes and tyres These are expensive so ensure they have plenty of life; also that the tyres are premium brand and N-rated.

Body Beg, borrow or steal a paint thickness gauge so you can identify repairs and repainting. Check under the car for grounding and that the radiator is undamaged.

 

Need to know

Tax for cars registered before April 2017 will be based on CO2 emissions, while those registered after that date will incur a flat rate of £150 a year and a luxury car tax, currently £325 a year.

Servicing will be expensive and is best carried out by Porsche specialists. Some garages operate a fixed-price servicing plan, with costs for a minor service starting at £485 for a Cayman.

There was mixed news for Porsche in the most recent reliability survey by our sibling title What Car?. The Cayman’s open-top twin, the Boxster, came in third place in the sports car class but Porsche as a brand finished in a disappointing 23rd place out of 31 manufacturers.

Our pick

718 Cayman: We love the S but, because it’s more expensive to buy, even used, we’d be quite happy with the regular 718 Cayman in real-world road driving. It’s a thing of huge delight.

Advertisement
Back to top

Wild card

Cayman GTS: Its 394bhp six-cylinder motor is an absolute dream. It’ll pull easily in higher gears from low revs but offers explosive energy when you want to drive your sports car in a sports car fashion.

Ones we found

2016 718 Cayman, 36,000 miles, £30,950

2017 718 Cayman S, 28,000 miles, £41,500

2019 Cayman GTS, 18,000 miles, £54,500

READ MORE

Porsche: Turbo-free 911 Carrera “not really feasible” 

2020 Porsche 911 range opens up with two new Targas 

New Porsche Cayenne GTS revealed with 454bhp V8

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Cayman 2.7 2dr
2015
£35,997
23,605miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 2.7 2dr Pdk
2014
£37,990
56,953miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 2.0 2dr
2017
£39,000
34,780miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 2.7 2dr
2016
£39,999
22,355miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 2.0 2dr
2016
£40,900
39,662miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 2.7 2dr Pdk
2015
£41,490
23,894miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 2.0 2dr
2017
£42,700
8,726miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 3.4 S 2dr Pdk
2015
£42,900
44,747miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Porsche Cayman 2.0 2dr Pdk
2016
£43,900
10,041miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
xiponed710 2 July 2020

★I get paid over 426 Dollars

★I get paid over 426 Dollars for 1 to 2 hours working with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 1500 Dollars a month doing this and she convinced me to try it. The potential with this is endless....

Check The Details HERE☛☛☛   w­­­w­­­­w­­­­­.­­­­­E­­­A­­­R­­­N­­­2­­­2­­­­.­­­­C­­­­o­­­­m

Laos 2 July 2020

xiponed710 wrote:

xiponed710 wrote:

★I get paid over 426 Dollars for 1 to 2 hours working with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 1500 Dollars a month doing this and she convinced me to try it. The potential with this is endless....

Check The Details HERE☛☛☛   w­­­w­­­­w­­­­­.­­­­­E­­­A­­­R­­­N­­­2­­­2­­­­.­­­­C­­­­o­­­­m

flukey 2 July 2020

GTS Cayman.... REALLY?

Aren't you supposed to know your stuff Autocar? None of the GTS 718 Caymans on the market are the flat 6 variant and you can expect to pay at least ~£70k for one new (which is the only option).

"As for the flat 6 cars, you can expect to pay £50,000" NO NO NO

The GTS was previously the same boring 2.5L turbo 4 found in the S, with the 4L NA 'new GTS' unit barely even in production now. 

Seriously, please fact check before you recommend someone buys something that it's not. 

si73 2 July 2020

Such an expensive car to run,

Such an expensive car to run, best I carry on dreaming then.

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Duster diesel 4x4 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review

Dacia Duster dCi 115 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class C300e 2021 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300e 2021 UK review
1 E Type Unleashed V12 2021 UK First drive review hero front

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review

Unleashed by E-Type UK 2021 review
1 Seat Arona FL 2021 FD cornering

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review

Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR 2021 UK review
1 Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2021 review

View all latest drives