Nearly new buying guide: Porsche 718 Boxster

Porsche knows how to build a sports car. Its expertise spans more than 70 years, and for many there’s no finer example of the Porsche craft than the Boxster. In current 718 form, the Boxster driving experience is yet another masterclass, and after five years on the market, it has become a compelling used buy.

However, before we sing its praises any further, a much-discussed elephant in the room must be addressed: its engine range. While previous-generation Boxsters have featured flat-six engines only, the 718 version was introduced with a range of turbocharged flat fours: a 295bhp 2.0-litre for the standard car, a 345bhp 2.5-litre for the S and a 360bhp 2.5-litre for the GTS that arrived in 2018. As a result, the model isn’t quite as operatic as its two prior iterations, although overall performance and fuel economy have improved. What’s more, that naturally aspirated drama isn’t completely absent from the range, because there’s now the 414bhp Spyder and the 395bhp GTS 4.0. Introduced in 2019 and 2020 respectively, these get mighty 4.0-litre flat-six engines.

The 718 Boxster comes into its element on a twisty road. It is precise, balanced and light on its feet and inspires confidence in the corners. It’s a fun and rewarding car to drive, with direct steering, good throttle response and – purists rejoice – a slick six-speed manual gearbox. An excellent seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, dubbed PDK, is also available, should you prefer.

Straight-line performance is impressive. The standard 718 Boxster (with PDK) will hit 62mph from rest in 4.9sec, while the GTS 4.0 (PDK again) does it in 4.0sec.

Equipment-wise, all cars get a crisp-looking 7.0in touchscreen with Bluetooth, DAB, sat-nav and Apple CarPlay. The standard 718 Boxster comes with electric windows, air-con, 18in alloys, xenon headlights and part-Alcantara seats. The S adds 19in wheels, while the GTS comes with discreet styling upgrades, 20in wheels, lowered adaptive suspension, a limited-slip diff, a sports exhaust and the Sport Chrono Pack, which gets you driving modes and launch control.