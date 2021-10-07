Nearly new buying guide: Peugeot 208

Remember the first Peugeot 208? It was perky and good value, with a certain Gallic charm but rather uncouth – the original 208 was a rather divisive little thing. This second-generation version, however, is a real competitor, thanks to its much-improved road manners and a range of impressively economical engines. Indeed, if you’re not fussy about a premium badge, the high-spec 208s even hold up well against such plush small-car rivals as the Audi A1 and the Mini.

Under its pert bonnet, the 1.2-litre petrol engines start with the 74bhp Puretech 75 and work their way up to the 99bhp Puretech 100 and 127bhp Puretech 130, which comes only with an automatic gearbox. The 99bhp 1.5-litre BlueHDi 100 diesel could be a better pick if fuel economy is a serious concern, and there’s also an impressive e-208 version, a battery-powered model with a 134bhp electric motor.

Trims on offer start at Active and rise through Allure and GT to GT Line. Even entry-level Active comes with 16in alloy wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen and rear parking sensors. Allure trim adds 17in wheels and a wireless phone charging pad. GT Line has front parking sensors and a rear-view camera. From Allure trim up, the 7.0in touchscreen could be upgraded from new to a 10.0in version, which comes as standard on the GT spec for the e-208. It’s worth looking out for any 208s that have this larger display.

Click here to buy your next used 208 from Autocar

On the road, the Puretech 100 is probably all you’ll need. It’s lively, gutsy and ideal for propelling you along motorways without any fuss. However, if you’re looking for something even more effortless, the diesel 1.5 BlueHDi 100 has yet more low-rev punch.