Nearly new buying guide: Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé

Fancy a smart, fourseat two-door with a premium badge? Kop a load of the classy Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupé, then, a car so handsome that if it were a person, it could audition for BTS. Underneath the make-up it’s pure E-Class, and none the worse for it.

There’s a good range of variants to seek out. The base petrol is the 242bhp four-pot E300, then there’s the E400 (upgraded in 2020 to the 362bhp E450), which has a twin-turbocharged V6 and four-wheel drive as standard. The diesel range starts with the 191bhp E220d, moves up to the 241bhp E300d, the 254bhp E350d (with a V6 and 4Matic) and ends with the 335bhp E400d.

There’s also the hot AMG E53. It has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre petrol straight-six that makes a mighty 429bhp and gets Mercedes’ EQ Boost mild-hybrid system, which uses a 48V electric motor to add a further 22bhp and improve fuel efficiency.

The E220d and E300 come with an 8.4in infotainment screen, with sat-nav as standard. Thanks to a rotary controller, the system is pretty simple to navigate, too. Upgrading to the 12.3in screen with the Comand Online system brings enhanced satnav, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a wi-fi hotspot.

However, most E-Classes on the used forecourts are in AMG Line trim. This is well equipped, featuring adaptive suspension, 19in alloy wheels, cruise control, LED headlights, a DAB radio and Bluetooth.

The E-Class was facelifted in 2020, altering its styling and elements of the interior, such as the steering wheel, among other changes.

On the road, the E-Class Coupé excels. The best-selling E220d version is a smooth performer, with plenty of punch and reasonable fuel economy, and only starts to turn a little gruff when pressed into action around town. For a lot more power and a little more refinement, there’s the E350d. The E300 has plenty of power but needs to be revved hard to achieve its best; the E400 has plenty of oomph (0-62mph takes only 5.3sec) and makes a nicer noise, and the same applies to the hot-road E53.