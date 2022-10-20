Nearly new buying guide: Kia e-Niro

While there are some vivacious electric cars out there, we aren’t going to try to fool you into thinking Kia’s e-Niro is one of them. It doesn’t have the athleticism of the Porsche Taycan, the sharp design of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or the cutting-edge tech of the Tesla Model 3. But then a car doesn’t require amazing dynamics, otherworldly aesthetics or futuristic features to be great.

When it arrived back in 2019, the e-Niro was a game changing EV – the first reasonably priced one to easily fit into people’s lives. It could truly stick it to the conventional family car, and it still can when bought used. And there’s a good lot to browse, because it ran until the Niro EV arrived this year to continue the legacy.

The entry-level battery is a 39kWh one. It comes with a 134bhp electric motor, delivering respectable performance, and it has an official range of 180 miles – although this will be more like 140 miles in real-world driving.

The 64kWh alternative, mind you, comes with considerably more poke at 201bhp. It’s hot-hatch fast: you can expect 0-60mph in 6.5sec. Its range is exceptional, too: it’s officially 282 miles, but in one of our sister title What Car?’s Real Range tests, it went 253 miles – which is farther than some much pricier EVs, such as the Audi E-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC, can go.

There are a few trim levels to choose from, but all are well equipped. Entry-level has single-zone climate control, privacy glass, automatic lights, automatic wipers, adaptive cruise control, 16in alloy wheels, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror and keyless entry. The downside of choosing this trim is that, until 2021, it came only with the smaller battery.

The bigger battery was standard on 3 trim from new, but that’s not all. You get more kit, too, including an upgraded infotainment system and full-leather seats, heated in the front.