BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Audi TT (Mk3)
UP NEXT
Hyundai leads hydrogen push with 671bhp fuel cell sports car

Nearly new buying guide: Audi TT (Mk3)

Roadster or coupé, the latest version of Audi's iconic sports car is a stylish buy. We sniff out the deals
John Evans
News
4 mins read
7 September 2021

The current Audi TT was launched in 2014 so, if its forebears are anything to go by, it still has another three years to go before it’s replaced. Except that there are worrying noises that it may be the last of the line as Audi turns its attention to electric cars and SUVs.

That would be a tragedy because, in the 21 years that the TT has been on sale, it has carved out a special place in the used car market as an exciting but affordable motor built on solid foundations. Fiery versions of the Mk1 can’t be far off classic status now. It’s unlikely that the Mk2 and this Mk3 will be quite so revered but that only means they’ll be even better bargains as used cars in years to come.

In fact, already you can pick up a 2015-reg Mk3 TT with 75,000 miles from as little as £13,500. It’ll be a 182bhp 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport diesel, which means that, happily, such mileage is only average. Audi build quality being what it is, it should be free of squeaks and rattles, too. If petrol’s more your thing, there’s the underrated but impressive 1.8 TFSI. A 2016-reg one of these with 20,000 miles is around £18,000.

Related News

Click here to buy your next used TT from Autocar

Either way, it’s not a lot for a stylish-looking coupé (there’s a roadster, too) that’s built on Audi’s aluminium-intensive MQB architecture and, as standard, comes with the car maker’s 12.3in virtual cockpit display.

The sweet spot in the line-up is the 227bhp 2.0 TFSI petrol. It’s spot on in front-wheel-drive form but the optional quattro four-wheel drive system brings extra security in the wet. Then there’s the deeply impressive 305bhp 2.0 TFSI TT S quattro, which shares many of its major mechanicals with the Volkswagen Golf R. Topping the lot is the 394bhp 2.5 TFSI TT RS quattro, which, in the hands of Autocar’s road test team, dispatched 0-60mph in just 3.6sec.

A facelift came in 2018. Major styling tweaks (reworked bumpers and new alloy wheels) were limited to the S line and TT S models but all versions got software updates to the virtual cockpit display. The 20 Years Edition also arrived. More dramatic, Audi took a knife to the range, lopping off the diesel and the 1.8 TFSI.

The line-up now opens with the front-wheel-drive 194bhp 40 TFSI (note Audi’s new badging), followed by the 242bhp 45 TFSI quattro, the 302bhp TT S and the 395bhp RS.

S line, Sport and, from 2016, Black Edition are the major trims but S line, with its larger alloy wheels, LED lights, sweeping indicators and special styling, strikes the best balance between price and kit.

The cheapest approved used TTs, backed by a 12-month warranty, begin at £15,500 for a 55,000-mile 2015-reg 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport coupé. We’d go for one of the petrols but, if you do the mileage and fancy a deal, there are enough diesel TTs out there that you may just have dealers eating out of your hand.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
The third generation Audi TT
The first generation Audi TT was launched in 1998

Audi TT

Can the juggernaut sports coupé roll on to even greater success, or has Audi's icon lost its edge against more purpose-built machines?

Read our review
Back to top

BUYER BEWARETransmissionIf the car is an automatic, make sure the 'box has had fresh fluid and filters. Quattro versions like fresh fluid at the correct intervals, too.   SuspensionOn higher mileage cars have the wishbones and balljoints checked for wear.

WheelsThe kerb-sensitive alloys come in for most criticism among owners. The low-profile rubber does little to protect the rims.  

InteriorWindows can freeze to the rubbers in winter, so look for tears.  Check for water ingress in the boot caused by ill-fitting trim. Inspect the plastic side trims on the seats for cracking.

 

Need to know

The TT marked its 20th anniversary in 2018 and, to celebrate, Audi released the imaginatively named TT 20 Years. Only 150 were made available and, new, it cost from £45,345. However, you can find nearly new ones from £39,000.

Depending on condition, options and ownership history, a quattro TT can actually be cheaper than a front-wheel-drive model. For example, we found a black 2015/15-reg 2.0 TFSI S line auto with 50,000 miles for £19,490 and a quattro version of the same age and colour, and with the same mileage, for £19,000.

Advertisement
Back to top

Try TTs with and without larger wheels and with and without the optional Magnetic Ride dampers to see what works best for you.

Our Pick

Audi TT 2.0 TFSI 230PS S Line Coupé: It can do 0-62mph in 6.0sec and is plenty powerful enough for the TT’s middling chassis. A 45,000-mile 2015-reg example will cost around £18,000.

Wild Card

Audi TT 1.8 TFSI 180PS Sport Roadster: The 1.8 TFSI is not that much slower than the 2.0 TFSI but is usefully cheaper and the roadster puts another element in the mix. An approved used 2016-reg with 32,000 miles is around £19,000. 

Ones we found 

2015 2.0 TDI Ultra Sport, 79,000 miles, £13,785

2016 1.8 TFSI Sport, 40,000 miles, £16,990

2017 2.0 TFSI Sport auto, 20,000 miles, £20,995

2018 2.0 TDI Ultra Black Edition, 6000 miles, £22,950

READ MORE

Updated Audi TT RS could be the last of its breed

Audi RS history - picture special

The new world order at Audi, according to CEO Bram Schot

Used cars for sale

 Audi Tt 2.0 Tdi Ultra Sport 2dr
2016
£15,995
61,600miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View details
Audi Tt 2.0 Tdi Ultra Sport 2dr
2016
£16,170
53,579miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View details
Audi Tt 1.8t Fsi S Line 2dr
2016
£16,995
29,562miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi Tt 1.8t Fsi Sport 2dr
2016
£17,000
33,988miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi Tt 1.8t Fsi Sport 2dr
2016
£17,200
25,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi Tt 2.0t Fsi Sport 2dr
2015
£17,397
39,267miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi Tt 2.0t Fsi S Line 2dr
2015
£17,490
67,433miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Audi Tt 2.0 Tdi Ultra Sport 2dr
2016
£17,500
30,622miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View details
Audi Tt 2.0 Tdi Ultra S Line 2dr
2015
£17,600
42,000miles
Diesel
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

audi q4 e tron 50 2021 583

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 2021 UK review

LUC Lamborghini Huracan STO 2021 0003

Lamborghini Huracan STO UK review

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives