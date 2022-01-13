BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly-new buying guide: Audi Q5
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Noble returns with 550bhp, £150k M500 supercar

Nearly-new buying guide: Audi Q5

Why settle for ordinary when you can bag a classy SUV for less?
Autocar
News
4 mins read
13 January 2022

Posh SUVs: they’re everywhere. People love a premium badge, a high ride height and a dollop of road presence. And while entries into the class often home in on speed, space, style or otherwise, few combine all of the sought-after features of an SUV like the current Audi Q5

For instance, its engine range is varied. The 249bhp 2.0-litre petrol (renamed 45 TFSI in 2019) is pretty punchy. The 187bhp 2.0 TDI (later 40 TDI), meanwhile, is flexible enough to deliver strong real-world economy and pace. Both engines come with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

For even more poke, there’s the 282bhp 3.0 TDI.It’s effortless in everyday driving, with enormous shove from low revs and a responsive eight-speed automatic gearbox. 

Related articles

There’s a high-performance SQ5 version, too. It initially came with a 349bhp 3.0-litre petrol before that was replaced by a 342bhp 3.0-litre diesel in 2019. Also that year, a plug-in hybrid arrived with a 14.1kWh battery and a combined power output of 362bhp from its electric motor and 2.0-litre petrol engine.

As for trims, entry-level SE comes with three-zone climate control, xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors and heated front seats. In terms of infotainment, you get Bluetooth and a DAB radio, plus smartphone mirroring that lets you use your phone’s sat-nav through the 7.0in screen – handy, because sat-nav isn’t standard. Move up to Sport trim for some exterior styling upgrades and you’ll gain sat-nav, along with more supportive sports seats.

S Line has larger, 19in alloy wheels, more aggressive bumper styling and privacy glass. You get powerful LED headlights and part-leather, partAlcantara seat trim, too. There’s also a Black Edition version but this is mostly an exterior styling pack with, you guessed it, black detailing.

A facelift at the end of 2019 brought some important changes to the range. Most notably, Sport became the new entry-level trim, Black Edition became Edition 1 and Vorsprung was added as the new range-topper. Extra equipment across the range, along with upgraded infotainment and mild-hybrid tech, was introduced as part of this facelift, too. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review
1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review
1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi Q5

Audi Q5

Audi replaces the best-selling Q5 SUV with a model very much on the same theme, but does more sophistication make it a more compelling option than the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC or the Volvo XC60?

Read our review
Back to top

On the road, the Q5 – especially when fitted with optional air suspension – rides superbly. It’s smooth, exceptionally refined and stable, making it one of the best large SUVs to travel in. The steering is precise and the handling secure and confidence inspiring, with body roll kept well in check. It actually manages the movements of its tall body as capably as some far lower-riding cars. 

Inside, the Q5 has plenty of space for front and rear passengers, and the boot is large as well. The interior as a whole is beautifully made and features a good range of rich-looking materials. To cap it all off, there’s Audi’s excellent dial-controlled infotainment system, which is one of the best in the class. 

Buyer beware

Engine-related issues: Some owners have reported start-stop issues, claiming the system shut down the car’s power steering and braking system. 

The Q5 is known to go through large amounts of oil. As a result, Audi was forced to extend the warranty of models featuring engines accused of this, such as the 2.0-litre units.

The fuel pump flange is known to leak but a new repair process has now been found. 

Recalls: The wheel-arch liner of cars built up to October 2019 could come loose and will require additional fixings to be installed by a technician at an Audi dealer. Find out if your car is affected by this or any of the following recalls by speaking with an Audi dealer.

Advertisement
Back to top

An issue with the brake master cylinder fitted to some Q5s made between August and November 2018 could compromise safety. 

A faulty part in the braking system of some Q5s built between 1 and 30 January 2020 could lead to greater than normal brake pedal travel.

A fault with the protective coating on brake pistons of Q5s constructed between March and May 2018 could increase braking distances.

The passenger airbag in some examples made between June and July 2017 might not deploy correctly.

The front seats of some Q5s built from 29 June to 6 July 2020 may have an issue with the backrest adjuster.

Need to know

The cheapest used 2017 models go for around £22,000 with a high mileage or about £27,000 with a more palatable mileage. An early 2019 Q5 will set you back around £34,000, with facelifted models starting at about £39,000. Put aside upwards of £40,000 for a nearly new one. A plug-in hybrid will be at least £43,000. For an SQ5, prices start from £38,000, with diesel ones from 2020 going for approximately £48,000. 

The 2.0 TDI (40 TDI) has an official combined economy figure of 55.4mpg. The petrol 2.0 TFSI (45 TFSI) delivers 40.9mpg and the 3.0 TDI 48.7mpg. Both petrol and diesel SQ5s achieve around 34mpg on paper, while the plug-in hybrid is rated at 128.4mpg – although you’ll need to plug it in frequently to see a figure like that in reality.

Advertisement
Back to top

Our pick

2.0 TDi: The less powerful diesel is the most well rounded in the range. It is now affordable for more buyers, economical and, despite its modest power output, rather potent. A 0-60mph time of 7.9sec is nothing to be scoffed at. 

Wild card

SQ5: The maddest of the bunch. It’s seriously rapid, with its 3.0-litre engine allowing for 0-60mph in 5.1sec in petrol or diesel form. It has tons of grip and is a hoot to drive.

Top spec

Related review
Audi Q5
Car Reviews
Audi Q5
8
Read our review

Sport: Early SE cars are fairly scarce so the more prevalent Sport trim is generally your cheapest option. It’s also our favourite trim, being impressively well equipped with all you really need.

Oliver Young

Used cars for sale

 Audi Q5 2.0 Tdi Quattro Se 5dr
2015
£15,500
55,101miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 Tdi [150] Quattro Se 5dr
2015
£18,800
35,698miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 Tdi [190] Quattro S Line Plus 5dr S Tronic
2015
£18,895
74,002miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q5 3.0 Tdi Quattro S Line Plus 5dr S Tronic
2015
£18,999
88,624miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 Tdi Quattro S Line Plus 5dr
2015
£19,870
52,052miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 Tdi [150] Quattro S Line Plus 5dr
2016
£19,990
49,778miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 Tdi Quattro S Line Plus 5dr S Tronic
2015
£19,995
66,833miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 Tdi [190] Quattro S Line Plus 5dr S Tronic
2016
£20,500
62,127miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Audi Q5 2.0 Tdi Quattro S Line Plus 5dr
2015
£20,995
42,663miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Deputy 13 January 2022

Actaully the SQ5 was diesel first, then petrol then diesel again.  

Jeremy 13 January 2022

So the 2.0l engines burn oil? - gotta love that 'quality German engineering'!

Latest Drives

1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review
1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review
1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review
1 Electrogenic Porsche 356 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review

Porsche 356 by Electrogenic 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

View all latest drives