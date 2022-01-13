Nearly-new buying guide: Audi Q5

Posh SUVs: they’re everywhere. People love a premium badge, a high ride height and a dollop of road presence. And while entries into the class often home in on speed, space, style or otherwise, few combine all of the sought-after features of an SUV like the current Audi Q5.

For instance, its engine range is varied. The 249bhp 2.0-litre petrol (renamed 45 TFSI in 2019) is pretty punchy. The 187bhp 2.0 TDI (later 40 TDI), meanwhile, is flexible enough to deliver strong real-world economy and pace. Both engines come with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox as standard.

For even more poke, there’s the 282bhp 3.0 TDI.It’s effortless in everyday driving, with enormous shove from low revs and a responsive eight-speed automatic gearbox.

There’s a high-performance SQ5 version, too. It initially came with a 349bhp 3.0-litre petrol before that was replaced by a 342bhp 3.0-litre diesel in 2019. Also that year, a plug-in hybrid arrived with a 14.1kWh battery and a combined power output of 362bhp from its electric motor and 2.0-litre petrol engine.

As for trims, entry-level SE comes with three-zone climate control, xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors and heated front seats. In terms of infotainment, you get Bluetooth and a DAB radio, plus smartphone mirroring that lets you use your phone’s sat-nav through the 7.0in screen – handy, because sat-nav isn’t standard. Move up to Sport trim for some exterior styling upgrades and you’ll gain sat-nav, along with more supportive sports seats.

S Line has larger, 19in alloy wheels, more aggressive bumper styling and privacy glass. You get powerful LED headlights and part-leather, partAlcantara seat trim, too. There’s also a Black Edition version but this is mostly an exterior styling pack with, you guessed it, black detailing.

A facelift at the end of 2019 brought some important changes to the range. Most notably, Sport became the new entry-level trim, Black Edition became Edition 1 and Vorsprung was added as the new range-topper. Extra equipment across the range, along with upgraded infotainment and mild-hybrid tech, was introduced as part of this facelift, too.