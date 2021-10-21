Nearly-new buying guide: Audi A7 Sportback

If you fancy the idea of a rakish coupé but find yourself with a family to cart around, why not check out one of the fastback alternatives? And if you can’t quite stretch to the stunning Audi E-tron GT, why not cast a glance at the Audi A7 Sportback, which was among the first models to showoff the swoopy five-door look?

The second-generation A7, launched in 2018, offers two petrol and three diesel engines in turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre straight-six forms.

The 2.0-litre units are available with or without Quattro four-wheel drive and get a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, while the 3.0-litre diesel gets an eight-speed torque converter and Quattro as standard. Mild-hybrid technology that helps to save fuel is reserved for the 55 TFSI petrol and 50 TDI diesel.

The A7 is well equipped, too. Sport is the base trim and comes with Audi’s Virtual Cockpit digital display, LED lights, leather seats, 19in alloy wheels, front and rear parking sensors and a reversing camera. S Line is a little bit sportier, with sports suspension, 20in rims, matrix LED headlights and Alcantara trim.

Black Edition replaces all chrome exterior details with black ones. Top-of-the-range Vorsprung gets 21in alloys, adaptive air suspension, four-wheel steering and an uprated Bang & Olufsen stereo.

The good news is that the A7 is set up to provide safe and predictable handling above all else. Four-wheel-drive models find plenty of traction in even the trickiest of weather conditions, plus there’s enough grip for the A7 to hang onto the apex of a corner with little deviation. The A7 also does practicality, of course. It has a massive boot with a hatchback opening, which proves particularly useful if you need to transport something large, like a child’s pushchair. The rear seats can be folded down in a 40/20/40 split, increasing versatility yet further.