Audi S6 Avant TDI 2019 UK review

The S6 is fast, for starters. The oomph of 344bhp and a whopping 516lb ft of torque is more than adequate once you squeeze north of 2000rpm. From a standstill, that familiar and disconcerting turbo lag is still there – and forces you to think twice about going for gaps from junctions (some might argue no bad thing, but it’s disconcerting, especially in a premium offering in this price range). But once moving, the shove is pronounced – and then some.

On motorway commutes, the ride experience hits all the usual adjectives for an Audi: quiet, refined, perhaps a little aloof. And with a range and economy on a tank that makes 600 miles within reach, there’s little reason to leave your cocoon of comfort for a wet and windy forecourt too often. Epic journeys should be devoured.

But it’s on A-roads, and even pockmarked British B-roads, where the S6 offers the most and moves the game on from the A6. The adaptive air suspension probably plays its part – an option included on our test car, but apparently unavailable on UK models (yes, we know...). But the combination of quattro four-wheel drive grip and feel, well-weighted electromechanical steering and that well of bottomless torque makes a single-lane trip an adventure to be relished.

Audis are supposed to be a little vague on road placement, aren’t they? Well, not any more, on this evidence. And you’ll soon forget you’re pulling a whale-tail: its accuracy in corners and ability to get through them without a hint of fuss belies its girth and heft.

Driver modes are subtle – at least they are until you click through the touchscreen to Dynamic. Then something interesting happens. The V6 begins to burble.

At first, we checked our mirrors and blindspots for an old four-stroke motorcycle – but no, the thrum was apparently from within. Such is the air of detachment in Audi cabins, the soundtrack is detached from the physical experience that’s being communicated through your hands and backside. Strange, but far from unpleasant – and even slightly comical, because the audio doesn’t really match anything else about this sophisticated engineering wonder. It’s a tad try-hard, perhaps.