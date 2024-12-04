Autocar magazine 4 December: on sale now

In this week’s 132-page bumper issue, we share everything we know about Jaguar’s radical new look amidst the Type 00 reveal.

Matt Prior celebrates the return of Volvo estates and we share our favourite cars of ’20 phwoar! Plus, join our road testers at Cadwell Park to find out the winner of our annual Britain's Best Driver’s Car competition.

News

Jaguar has revealed its latest concept - the Type 00 - which comes after the firm announced a radical rebrand, Will Rimell shares all the details.

Jaguar step aside, you’re not the only firm spouting change - Volkswagen is set to redesign its ID models from 2026 as part of a significant upgrade to the MEB architecture they’re based on.

Plus, the UK’s most popular car has been fully electrified. Ford’s Puma EV will offer 234 miles of range for under £30k.

Reviews

This Audi estate boasts 375bhp and rear-wheel drive! Say hello to the new A6 E-Tron, Audi’s answer to the BMW I5.

The Ioniq 9 is Hyundai’s largest electric car to date - Felix Page drives the 7-seater SUV in California.

Also in the first drives section: BMW iX and we road test Lamborghini’s 1000bhp PHEV supercar (5712).

Features

Britain’s Best Driver’s car 2024 is here - Autocar road testers head to Cadwell Park where ten of this year's best cars compete - who will reign victorious?

A huge reality check for the future of EVs, cheap cars making a comeback and how the new government has affected the automotive industry - Will Rimell rounds up the biggest news stories of 2024 in our annual news review.

Matt Prior celebrates the return of the Volvo estate to UK roads with a very festive road trip through Christmas Common!

The Autocar road rest is the longest running and most thorough in the business, Charlie Martin joins our road testers for an exclusive behind the scenes look.

Also in Features: 12 fab motoring days out this festive season, Autocar writer’s favourite cars of 2024, Road Test Yearbook 2024.

Opinion

Matt Prior shares his thoughts on the Toyota GR Supra, six years after its launch at the 2019 Detroit Motor Show.

Steve Cropley shares his thoughts on Jaguar’s Type 00 concept, drives the 2024 Car of the Year in anticipation of the 2025 winner and shares what he’s learnt from reading elite engineer Peter Wright’s life story.