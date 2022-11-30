Autocar magazine 30 November: on sale now

In this week’s edition of Autocar, we drive the new Honda Civic Type R, get the latest news on Vauxhall’s future, and stage a race across London with six very different electric vehicles.

News

This week, a bright future lies ahead for Vauxhall as we detail its latest electric offering: the Vauxhall Astra EV, and chat to Mark Adams, the firm’s director of design. Next, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is revealed as a 601bhp off-road special-edition supercar, and we look at the latest concept from Mazda. Could it replace the MX-5?

Reviews

It’s a big week for road tests as we finally drive the hardcore Honda Civic Type R in Portugal - can it still be as entertaining as its predecessors? Next, we test the last-ever Audi R8 and most powerful rear-drive Audi yet: the 612bhp R8 GT RWD. For Road Test 5,602, we’ve got the most powerful SUV on the market: the Aston Martin DBX.

Features

We stage an 18-mile race across London with six electric vehicles you wouldn’t expect to see competing - from the Porsche Taycan to a rented e-scooter. Next, we look at two legends born in 1970: the Boeing 747 and the Range Rover. As the former ends its production life and the latter a new generation, we celebrate their illustrious tenures.

Opinion

Matt Prior makes the case that the new Toyota Prius wouldn’t look out of place in the fantasy world of Grand Theft Auto - and why that might be its biggest compliment.

Steve Cropley loves the simplicity of Vauxhall’s ‘Electric Yellow’ paintwork, and speaks of the revelations from his recent phone call with a Jaguar Land Rover insider on Thierry Bollore’s recent departure.

Used cars

This week’s Cult Hero is the second car from Honda ever to wear the ‘Type R’ badge: the Integra. Is now the time to buy this Japanese icon?

Meanwhile our nearly new buying guide features the BMW M2 - a hot coupé that can be civilised if you want, but will suddenly become as slithery as a sack of pythons on track.

Where to buy

