Autocar magazine 29 November: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we've got the lowdown on the replacement for Ferrari'S 812, drive the new Rolls-Royce Spectre on the trail of Henry Royce, ask what the future of petrol stations might look like, and much more.

News

Ferrari is in the final stages of developing its long-awaited successor to the 812 Superfast, and the big news is it will retain that illustrious V12 - we have all you need to know.

The new Dacia Duster has been revealed for 2024 and is claimed by its maker to be the “best bargain on the market” - a bold claim, and one which we investigate.

UK-based design group Callum have unveiled and exclusive, electric off-roader called Callum Skye, and it comes with bold claims that it is "the world's most beautiful high-performance multi terrain vehicle".

We also detail the new ultra-luxury Porsche Panamera, the future of Nissan's Sunderland plant, and Lucid's £40k Tesla rival.

Reviews

Electric power ushers in third generation of the Peugeot e-3008 and a platform that will underpin myriad Stellantis group models - time to find out if that's a good thing.

Is the new Polestar 3 just a rebadged Volvo or, as is claimed, the keen driver’s choice? We drive a pre-production prototype to find out.

After falling out of favour as a pure MPV, the Renault Scenic has been reinvented as a family-focused electric crossover. Does it break new ground with its capabilities, too?

We're also driving the brand new Hyundai Santa Fe, facelifted Vauxhall Corsa, and, for road test 5652, the new BMW i5.

Features

The story of Rolls-Royce’s first EV goes back to the days of Henry Royce more than a century ago. Matt Saunders narrates it from the sumptuous driver’s seat of the groundbreaking new Spectre.

The rise of the electric car is causing demand for petrol and diesel to drop. But what will happen to our petrol stations? John Evans finds out.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the multitude of drive modes available in modern cars and why his opinion has changed since Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5N.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, takes his first in-depth look at the Caterham Project V and decides it could become the successor to his A110. He then takes his first trip to Ford's heritage centre, before riffing on his drive of the Mercedes EQE 500 SUV.

Used