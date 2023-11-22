BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 29 November: on sale now
Jeep Wrangler to go electric and range-extender from 2028

Autocar magazine 29 November: on sale now

Ferrari 812 successor scooped, a tribute to Henry Royce in a Spectre, and the future of petrol stations detailed
Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 November 2023

This week in Autocar, we've got the lowdown on the replacement for Ferrari'S 812, drive the new Rolls-Royce Spectre on the trail of Henry Royce, ask what the future of petrol stations might look like, and much more.

News

Ferrari is in the final stages of developing its long-awaited successor to the 812 Superfast, and the big news is it will retain that illustrious V12 - we have all you need to know.

The new Dacia Duster has been revealed for 2024 and is claimed by its maker to be the “best bargain on the market” - a bold claim, and one which we investigate.

UK-based design group Callum have unveiled and exclusive, electric off-roader called Callum Skye, and it comes with bold claims that it is "the world's most beautiful high-performance multi terrain vehicle".

We also detail the new ultra-luxury Porsche Panamera, the future of Nissan's Sunderland plant, and Lucid's £40k Tesla rival.

Reviews

Electric power ushers in third generation of the Peugeot e-3008 and a platform that will underpin myriad Stellantis group models - time to find out if that's a good thing.

Is the new Polestar 3 just a rebadged Volvo or, as is claimed, the keen driver’s choice? We drive a pre-production prototype to find out.

After falling out of favour as a pure MPV, the Renault Scenic has been reinvented as a family-focused electric crossover. Does it break new ground with its capabilities, too?

We're also driving the brand new Hyundai Santa Fe, facelifted Vauxhall Corsa, and, for road test 5652, the new BMW i5.

Features

The story of Rolls-Royce’s first EV goes back to the days of Henry Royce more than a century ago. Matt Saunders narrates it from the sumptuous driver’s seat of the groundbreaking new Spectre.

The rise of the electric car is causing demand for petrol and diesel to drop. But what will happen to our petrol stations? John Evans finds out.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the multitude of drive modes available in modern cars and why his opinion has changed since Hyundai launched the Ioniq 5N.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, takes his first in-depth look at the Caterham Project V and decides it could become the successor to his A110. He then takes his first trip to Ford's heritage centre, before riffing on his drive of the Mercedes EQE 500 SUV.

Car Review
Porsche Panamera prototype review
Porsche Panamera front driving
Used

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

The fourth generation Mercedes E-Class is one of the most reliable saloons out there - John Evans details why it should be given the second chance.

Bill Lyons 30 August 2023

Grace, Space and Pace?

 

nah

 

Jag's new slogan should be...

 

 

JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN'T GET ANY WORSE

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

