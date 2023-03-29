Autocar magazine 29 March: on sale now

This week in Autocar we reveal details of Alfa Romeo’s electric-only Giulia, get behind the wheel of the facelifted BMW X7 and pit the Ford Ranger Raptor against the Jeep Wrangler.
News
Alfa Romeo is preparing to become an electric-only brand with an electric SUV to be launched next year and the Giulia range set to get EV treatment, bringing a 986bhp Giulia Quadrifoglio edition. Meanwhile, the Skoda Superb will get a 62-mile plug-in hybrid edition and we cover Kia’s shock reveal of the sharply-styled EV5 SUV.
Reviews
We get behind the wheel of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class to find out if the plush hatchback can still hold its own against the UK’s best-sellers and SUVs.
Also on test is the Bentley Continental GTC S, combining heavyweight luxury and V8 brawn in a similar vein to the M60i variant of the BMW X7, which features as road test 5617.
Features
The V6-propelled Ford Ranger Raptor sports 288bhp, motorsport-inspired dampers and a £58,900 asking price. Can it compete against the £62,280 Jeep Wrangler amid some muddy-shire off-roading?
James Ruppert has been busy compiling the perfect used buys for every stage in your lifetime, from young and free to grandkids and dogs. Young or old, there’s a car for you.
Meanwhile, John Evans meets expert detailer Gary Scott whose attention to car cleaning has earned him a considerable internet fanbase - what are his secrets?
Opinion
Matt Prior comments on his lack of nostalgia for the soon-to-be-defunct Mini Clubman and takes a look at the Dodge Challenger Demon SRT 170 - in other words, a car that can do 0-62mph in 1.66sec.
Steve Cropley recounts his drive of the Ineos Grenadier at Goodwood 75, is amazed by how much of a difference a couple of inches make in a car’s agility and considers some similarities between the Lotus Emira and Alpine A110.
Used
Oliver Young takes a look at the Lexus ES as your next potential nearly-new buy and why it’s not simply a Toyota in a fancy frock.
Alex Trethewey explains why love is all that’s needed to overlook the Volkswagen T2’s many faults in this week’s Cult Hero.
