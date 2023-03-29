BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 29 March: on sale now
Renault Espace returns as extended, seven-seat Austral

Autocar magazine 29 March: on sale now

Alfa Romeo's electrified future, BMW X7 M60i road tested and Ford Ranger Raptor vs. Jeep Wrangler
Autocar
News
2 mins read
29 March 2023

This week in Autocar we reveal details of Alfa Romeo’s electric-only Giulia, get behind the wheel of the facelifted BMW X7 and pit the Ford Ranger Raptor against the Jeep Wrangler. 

News

Alfa Romeo is preparing to become an electric-only brand with an electric SUV to be launched next year and the Giulia range set to get EV treatment, bringing a 986bhp Giulia Quadrifoglio edition. Meanwhile, the Skoda Superb will get a 62-mile plug-in hybrid edition and we cover Kia’s shock reveal of the sharply-styled EV5 SUV. 

Related articles

Reviews

We get behind the wheel of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class to find out if the plush hatchback can still hold its own against the UK’s best-sellers and SUVs. 

Also on test is the Bentley Continental GTC S, combining heavyweight luxury and V8 brawn in a similar vein to the M60i variant of the BMW X7, which features as road test 5617.

Features

The V6-propelled Ford Ranger Raptor sports 288bhp, motorsport-inspired dampers and a £58,900 asking price. Can it compete against the £62,280 Jeep Wrangler amid some muddy-shire off-roading?

James Ruppert has been busy compiling the perfect used buys for every stage in your lifetime, from young and free to grandkids and dogs. Young or old, there’s a car for you. 

Meanwhile, John Evans meets expert detailer Gary Scott whose attention to car cleaning has earned him a considerable internet fanbase - what are his secrets?

Opinion

Matt Prior comments on his lack of nostalgia for the soon-to-be-defunct Mini Clubman and takes a look at the Dodge Challenger Demon SRT 170 - in other words, a car that can do 0-62mph in 1.66sec.

Steve Cropley recounts his drive of the Ineos Grenadier at Goodwood 75, is amazed by how much of a difference a couple of inches make in a car’s agility and considers some similarities between the Lotus Emira and Alpine A110. 

Used

Oliver Young takes a look at the Lexus ES as your next potential nearly-new buy and why it’s not simply a Toyota in a fancy frock. 

Alex Trethewey explains why love is all that’s needed to overlook the Volkswagen T2’s many faults in this week’s Cult Hero.

Where to Buy

Car Review
BMW X7
BMW X7 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

