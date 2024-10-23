Autocar magazine 23 October: on sale now

In this week’s magazine we take a look at McLaren W1’s biggest rival, the Ferrari F80, Porsche’s 25th Anniversary GT3 911 model, Tesla’s Robotaxi and some more updates from last week’s Paris Motor Show. Plus, Honda boss Toshihiro Mibe claims the brand's time has come, as he shares plans for new EVs.

News

Steve Cropley interviews Morgan’s new Managing Director about Malvern’s latest model, the up market successor of the Plus Six.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell projects continue to grow, along with interest in using them to power commercial vehicles but how feasible are hydrogen fuelling stations?

Mark Tisshaw shares his Paris Motor Show diary, featuring exclusive insights from brand bosses.

Reviews

Illya Verpraet shares his thoughts on Audi’s new compact executive saloon/estate, the Audi S5, which boasts new powertrain tech and a new four-wheel drive system.

Are you thinking about hitting the track in your Mercedes-AMG GT? Then the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ and its 4.0 litre twin turbocharged V8 engine was built for you.

Porsche’s new super-saloon chases headline numbers with 772bhp, however the Porsche Panamera Turbo S comes with a hefty price tag.

Also in the first drives section: Porsche Panamera GTS, Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, Omoda E5, Kia EV6 GT-Line and the Lexus RZ 300E.

We also road test the Ford Explorer, (5702) and the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid (5703).

Features

Do you remember the last time you saw a Peugeot 508 PSE or its ancestor, the 505 GTi? Stephen Dobie compares the two amid Peugeot’s plans to create an EV 508.

Ukrainian vehicle maker Torsus claims its buses are the world’s toughest heavy-duty off-road people movers. Alex Goy finds out exactly why.

James Attwood sits down with Honda boss Toshihiro Mibe as he reveals what’s in store for Honda’s barrage of bold new battery-powered cars.

Opinion

Steve Cropley heads to Jaguar Land Rover Classic to drive a few classic cars, shares some insights about the Renault Symbioz E-Tech, visits automotive artist Rev Adam Gompertz in Shrewsbury and heads to the British Motor Museum.

Matt Prior talks aviation, new car tech complaints and Elon Musk’s plans for Tesla.