Autocar magazine 23 October: on sale now

Honda joins the EV party, all new Ferrari F80 and the Tesla Robotaxi

Autocar
News
2 mins read
23 October 2024

In this week’s magazine we take a look at McLaren W1’s biggest rival, the Ferrari F80, Porsche’s 25th Anniversary GT3 911 model, Tesla’s Robotaxi and some more updates from last week’s Paris Motor Show. Plus, Honda boss Toshihiro Mibe claims the brand's time has come, as he shares plans for new EVs.

News

Steve Cropley interviews Morgan’s new Managing Director about  Malvern’s latest  model, the up market successor of the Plus Six. 

Related articles

Hydrogen Fuel Cell projects continue to grow, along with interest in using them to power commercial vehicles but how feasible are hydrogen fuelling stations? 

Mark Tisshaw shares his Paris Motor Show diary, featuring exclusive insights from brand bosses. 

Reviews

Illya Verpraet shares his thoughts on Audi’s new compact executive saloon/estate, the Audi S5, which boasts new powertrain tech and a new four-wheel drive system.  

Are you thinking about hitting the track in your Mercedes-AMG GT? Then the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ and its 4.0 litre twin turbocharged V8 engine was built for you. 

Porsche’s new super-saloon chases headline numbers with 772bhp, however the Porsche Panamera Turbo S comes with a hefty price tag. 

Also in the first drives section: Porsche Panamera GTS, Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet, Omoda E5, Kia EV6 GT-Line and the Lexus RZ 300E. 

We also road test the Ford Explorer, (5702) and the Volkswagen Golf eHybrid (5703). 

Features

Do you remember the last time you saw a Peugeot 508 PSE or its ancestor, the 505 GTi? Stephen Dobie compares the two amid Peugeot’s plans to create an EV 508. 

Ukrainian vehicle maker Torsus claims its buses are the world’s toughest heavy-duty off-road  people movers. Alex Goy finds out exactly why. 

James Attwood sits down with Honda boss Toshihiro Mibe as he reveals what’s in store for Honda’s barrage of bold new battery-powered cars.

Opinion

Steve Cropley heads to Jaguar Land Rover Classic to drive a few classic cars, shares some insights about the Renault Symbioz E-Tech, visits automotive artist Rev Adam Gompertz in Shrewsbury and heads to the British Motor Museum.

Matt Prior talks aviation, new car tech complaints and Elon Musk’s plans for Tesla. 

Latest Reviews

01 Audi S5 Avant 2024 review Front driving lead
Audi A5 and S5 review
Audi A5 and S5 review
Kia Xceed 2024 front end
Kia Xceed
7
Kia Xceed
Porsche Panamera Turbo S e Hybrid front tracking 295984
Porsche Panamera
9
Porsche Panamera
mercedes amg sl 63 01
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
8
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 E Performance review
Volkswagen Polo review front cornering
Volkswagen Polo
8
Volkswagen Polo

View all car reviews

Used

Jaguar is retiring its seven year old E-Pace, Sam Phillips talks us through the features of the compact SUV and how to get one in your garage for a bargain. 

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.  

