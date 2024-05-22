BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 22 May: on sale now
Autocar magazine 22 May: on sale now

New Toyota MR2 detailed, BMW 5 Series vs Mercedes E-Class, and the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster rated
Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 May 2024

This week in Autocar, we scoop the revival of the Toyota MR2, pit the the new BMW 5 Series against the Mercedes E-Class, and give our definitive verdict on the Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster.

News

Toyota is priming a small and affordable sports car to take on the Mazda MX-5 for a launch within the next two years - we have all you need to know about the new petrol-powered sports car.

Morgan and Pininfarina, meanwhile, have unveiled an exclusive barchetta-bodied, two-seat sports car called the Midsummer. We detail the stunning new coupe.

Ineos is making the case for hydrogen power, should there be legislation recognising that battery-electric powertrains aren't the final solution. We drive a prototype of the Grenadier FCEV to find out more.

We also cover Alfa Romeo's new, fifth model and rival to the Porsche Cayenne, slashed EV prices, and the upcoming red-hot Mini JCW.

Reviews

The Cupra Tavascan is an eye-catching new electric family SUV and a sporty alternative to the Volkswagen ID 4 - our editor Mark Tisshaw drives one to see how it stacks up, before also climbing in to the warmed-up Cupra Born VZ. With a 0-62mph time to rival a Golf GTI and over 400lb ft of torque, is this a true EV driver's car?

We're also behind the wheel of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 63, complete with four-wheel drive, 577bhp and a near-200mph top speed. But can it topple the Porsche 911?

Skoda has updated the stalwart Octavia, offering lashings of space, practicality and affordability. We find out why it's the best one yet.

We're also driving the BMW M4 CS, BYD Seal U, Ineos Grenadier Quartermaster, Lexus UX300h, Peugeot e-3008 and, for road test 5675, we've got the Volkswagen Tiguan.

Features

The Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5 Series have reflected buyers’ wants and needs for almost five decades. We drive the latest plug-in versions of each, to find out which one turns up trumps.

Wimbledon’s Southside Hustle has grown from intimate get-together into thriving monthly social event, complete with an eclectic mix of cars. Alex Goy goes along for the ride.

A UK-based consortium has been perfecting the in-wheel motors that could represent a step-change in EV packaging and production. Mark Tisshaw drives a modified Defender and finds out more.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the usability of autonomous cars, what he thinks is their holy grail, and what their perfect use case actually is.

Steve Cropley, meanwhile, meets the boss of a company teaching young people how to drive, talks of his experience seeing the Morgan-Pininfarina Midsummer, and reflects on his time at Sir Stirling Moss' memorial.

Used

The Citroen Berlingo is a mundane-looking utility MPV and a hugely versatile choice in the used market. John Evans is your guide.

Add a comment…

