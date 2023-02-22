Autocar magazine 22 February: on sale now

There’s a big match-up in this week’s edition of Autocar as we pit the Honda Civic Type R against each of its rivals. We also reveal the first ever hybridised Porsche 911 and uncover 2025’s biggest bargain.
News
Porsche is laying the foundations for the electrification of the 911 with the launch of a 700bhp 911 GT2 RS hybrid - a model that will become the fastest, most powerful 911 ever. Meanwhile, good news from Romania as Dacia plots an ambitious model expansion with the introduction of its C-segment SUV: the Bigster. Last but not least, the UK is destined for a nation-wide hydrogen refuelling network thanks to a start up called Element 2. What should we expect?
Reviews
Richard Lane is in Bedfordshire testing AC Schnitzer ACS2 40i - a BMW M240i reworked by the German tuning experts to make it less tourer, more sportster. Has it worked?
Illya Verpraet tests a base version of the facelifted Volvo XC40 to find out if this down-to-earth variant is all foam and no beer.
For road test 5612, we’re testing the Nissan X-Trail E-4orce. With its clever hybrid system, has it become too complicated for its own good?
Features
We call the Honda Civic Type R’s bluff as Richard Lane tests it against three of its fiercest rivals - the Audi RS3, Volkswagen Golf R and Hyundai i30N. Following a relatively simple formula in comparison to its hardcore, monster-quick rivals, it appears as though it’s on the backfoot. Find out what happens in our bumper 10-page test.
Meanwhile, Matt Prior and James Disdale take a look at different elements of bygone M cars and wonder which should be salvaged to create the ultimate M car.
Opinion
Matt Prior takes a look at the micro exemptions from the EU’s 2035 ICE ban and wonders which companies will make the cut, before reflecting on his time driving two off-road buggies and wondering what it is that makes them so enjoyable.
Meanwhile, Steve Cropley looks at the design of the Genesis GV60 and why it reminds him of Giorgio Giugiaro’s best creations, before pondering the mysteriousness of Formula 1 powertrains.
Used
Oliver Young looks at the sporting, sharply-designed Cupra Formentor in this week’s nearly new buying guide. Do its head-turning looks match up with its sensibility as a nearly-new purchase?
Mark Pearson checks out a real cult in this week’s used guide - the Bristol Fighter. V10 grunt, 1600kg weight and a drag coefficient of 0.28. What’s not to like?
Join the debate
Add your comment
I am able to create $88/h to complete few jobs on home computer. x5 I’ve never thought that it’s even achievable but my closest mate earning $25k only within five weeks simply working this leading project & she had convinced me to join…Discover extra details by going following link....... www.jobsrevenue.com
I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. v40 You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,
>>>>>>> Earncash7.com
Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.