BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar magazine 22 February: on sale now
UP NEXT
Bold 2023 Vauxhall Corsa facelift to gain new 'Vizor' styling

Autocar magazine 22 February: on sale now

Honda's super-hatch vs its fiercest rivals, Porsche's most powerful 911 ever revealed and Dacia's bargain of 2025
Autocar
News
2 mins read
22 February 2023

There’s a big match-up in this week’s edition of Autocar as we pit the Honda Civic Type R against each of its rivals. We also reveal the first ever hybridised Porsche 911 and uncover 2025’s biggest bargain. 

News

Porsche is laying the foundations for the electrification of the 911 with the launch of a 700bhp 911 GT2 RS hybrid - a model that will become the fastest, most powerful 911 ever. Meanwhile, good news from Romania as Dacia plots an ambitious model expansion with the introduction of its C-segment SUV: the Bigster. Last but not least, the UK is destined for a nation-wide hydrogen refuelling network thanks to a start up called Element 2. What should we expect? 

Related articles

Reviews

Richard Lane is in Bedfordshire testing AC Schnitzer ACS2 40i - a BMW M240i reworked by the German tuning experts to make it less tourer, more sportster. Has it worked?

Illya Verpraet tests a base version of the facelifted Volvo XC40 to find out if this down-to-earth variant is all foam and no beer.

For road test 5612, we’re testing the Nissan X-Trail E-4orce. With its clever hybrid system, has it become too complicated for its own good?

Features

We call the Honda Civic Type R’s bluff as Richard Lane tests it against three of its fiercest rivals - the Audi RS3, Volkswagen Golf R and Hyundai i30N. Following a relatively simple formula in comparison to its hardcore, monster-quick rivals, it appears as though it’s on the backfoot. Find out what happens in our bumper 10-page test.

Meanwhile, Matt Prior and James Disdale take a look at different elements of bygone M cars and wonder which should be salvaged to create the ultimate M car. 

Opinion

Matt Prior takes a look at the micro exemptions from the EU’s 2035 ICE ban and wonders which companies will make the cut, before reflecting on his time driving two off-road buggies and wondering what it is that makes them so enjoyable.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley looks at the design of the Genesis GV60 and why it reminds him of Giorgio Giugiaro’s best creations, before pondering the mysteriousness of Formula 1 powertrains. 

Used

Oliver Young looks at the sporting, sharply-designed Cupra Formentor in this week’s nearly new buying guide. Do its head-turning looks match up with its sensibility as a nearly-new purchase?

Mark Pearson checks out a real cult in this week’s used guide - the Bristol Fighter. V10 grunt, 1600kg weight and a drag coefficient of 0.28. What’s not to like?

Advertisement

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
honda civic type r 01 front tacking

Honda Civic Type R

New Honda Civic Type R gets an increase in power, price and capability - is it still the king of the big hot hatches?

Read our review
Back to top

Where to Buy

Never miss an issue – subscribe to Autocar magazine today.

Car Review
Honda Civic Type R
honda civic type r 01 front tacking
Read our full road test review
Read more

Autocar magazine is available through all good newsagents. You can also buy one-off copies of Autocar magazine from Newsstand, delivered to your door the morning after.

Digital copies can be downloaded from Zinio and the Apple iTunes store.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
BaileyEmber 16 February 2023

I am able to create $88/h to complete few jobs on home computer. x5 I’ve never thought that it’s even achievable but my closest mate earning $25k only within five weeks simply working this leading project & she had convinced me to join…Discover extra details by going following link....... w­w­w.j­o­b­s­r­e­v­e­n­u­e.c­o­m

AlainaAspen 13 December 2022

I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. v40 You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,

>>>>>>> E­a­r­n­c­a­s­h­7.­c­o­m

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives