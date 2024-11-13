BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 13 November: on sale now
Autocar magazine 13 November: on sale now

Bentley’s first EV crossover, Mercedes-Benz CLE and the 2024 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 November 2024

In this week’s issue we look at Bentley’s first EV crossover, drive the Mercedes-Benz CLE and take a look at how Trump’s win could cause US tariff increases.

Plus Steve Cropley and Matt Prior attempt to drive a 1902 ‘dog cart’ on the 2024 London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

News

Bentley reveals plans for its first electric car, an urban crossover which will begin a decade-long programme of EV and HEV launches for the firm. 

Car dealerships face pressure due to new rulings that will force them to drop hidden commission on finance deals.

Mercedes-Benz sets a new 24-hour distance record, previously held by the Porsche Taycan, during testing of its third-generation CLA.

The future of interior design for Renault promises to be ground-breaking with plans for voice control and AI features, says design boss, Gilles Vidal.

Reviews

The hot hatch is still alive and thriving in France with Alpine’s A290, Matt Prior takes it for a drive.

Alpine isn’t done there either, as its tuning features in the new Renault Rafale plug-in hybrid which boasts 296bhp. 

We also road test the Mercedes-Benz CLE 300e (5707) and the VW Passat (5708).

Features

AC Cars’ recreation of the MkII Cobra features an old-school 5.7-litre V8 engine bringing real nostalgia to the classic remodel, but how does it drive? Simon Hucknall takes it on a roadtrip to find out. 

Steve Cropley sits down with Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge to find out what he’s learned in his first nine months, and the future of the firm. 

Can a car that only does 18mph make it from London to Brighton before dark? Steve Cropley and Matt Prior find out in a 1902 ‘dog cart’ during this year’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run. Opinion Steve Cropley shares insights from the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run, musings on the Cooper S five door auto and what he learnt from a Prodrive Aston racer at the Prodrive 40th Anniversary dinner. 

Matt Prior shares what Autocar road testers think about the Alpine A290 and more on what he learnt about Britain's early automotive industry legislation after his stint in the dog cart.

Used

Volvo’s XC90 has been a huge success since its launch in 2015, Sam Phillips tells you why it remains so popular.

Also in the used section: My Car and I, Our Cars, Caught in the Classifieds and Head to Head.

