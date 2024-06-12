Autocar magazine 12 June: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we detail an all-new entry-level BMW hatchback, bid a sad farewell to the Jaguar XF and rate the new Aston Martin DBX.

News

BMW is targeting younger buyers with new electric versions of the 1 Series and 2 Series, due in 2027 and 2028 respectively - we have full details.

Fiat, meanwhile, is using the 500E as the basis for a new petrol hybrid variant to be sold alongside it from 2026.

And over in France, Renault has found a partner firm in China to help keep development of the new electric Twingo on track - full details can be found in the magazine.

We also report on Caterham's plan to build more cars, the 'exploding' popularity of motability, a five-door version of the new Mini, and the spiritual V8-powered successor to the Lexus LFA.

Reviews

The Polestar 3 is another very large, very expensive electric SUV – but it’s one that makes an unusual and bold promise. We drive it in Spain to find out what that is.

Aston Martin has treated the DBX 707 to interior and tech upgrades to keep it spinning money - is it still a magical V8 sports SUV or has it lost the Midas touch?

Mini's entry-level petrol hatch, the Cooper C, promises driver fun at a competitive price. Does it deliver? We take it for a spin in Oxfordshire.

We're also testing the Renault Rafale, a prototype of the new Volkswagen Golf R, the new Skoda Superb, and for road test 5678, we've got the MG 3.

Features

The Jaguar XF is bowing out, having never quite made the mark its character and performance suggested it should. In search of the executive four-door’s redemption, Matt Prior traces the pop-culture heritage of its predecessors.

What price a British winner at this weekend’s prestigious 24-hour race? Damien Smith assesses our drivers with the best hopes...

Great Wall Motor is the latest Chinese giant with eyes on the UK, but the fi rm knows it must refine its cars to succeed at the second time of asking. Will Rimell reports.

Opinion

Matt Prior learns how to replace a clutch on the fly, while Steve Cropley finds perfect seasonal transport, responds to the Geneva Motor Show's downfall, and heads to Coventry University to celebrate with graduates, students and lecturers.

Used

Is the Audi A1 the perfect second-hand buy, especially if it's your first car? Jonathan Bryce finds out.