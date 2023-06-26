BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: Why cars will become more like smartphones
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: Aston Martin V8

Under the skin: Why cars will become more like smartphones

A replacement for ECUs is the software-defined car, with Renault already working on 'CAR OS'
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
26 June 2023

One of the latest buzz phrases in the car industry is ‘the software-defined car’. Purists may hate the sound of it and social media is already awash with complaints about buggy car software.

But cars have been relying on specialised computers since the late 1970s, although they’re more commonly referred to as ‘ECUs’ (electronic control units). Essentially, though, that’s what they are: boxes of computer hardware running computer code to make things happen.

Probably the first major use of ECUs in cars was to control engines. It was a big step because they meant the ignition systems and fuelling of an engine could all be brought under the control of an engine management system, making engines more efficient and more powerful.

Related articles

Soon, ECUs appeared elsewhere, controlling things like ABS, lighting systems, stability control systems and then electronic transmission controls. Today’s cars are awash with them and some have nearly 100 ECUs dotted around, each doing a specific job.

One advantage of using lots of them as cars became more complex was to reduce the amount of costly, heavy wiring harnesses.

Instead of all the wiring needed to connect each individual electrical device on the car, plus all the associated wiring for switching things on and off and connecting sensors, the introduction of the CAN (controller area network) allowed each individual ECU controlling its own group of equipment to be connected by a couple of signal wires. The problem now is that the complexity of cars needs something more sophisticated.

That’s what the software-defined car (or vehicle) is about. For example, Renault says it will update a car throughout its lifetime via a centralised architecture in a similar (if more complicated) way to a smartphone.

It’s a subtle transition – from merely using electronic components to operate the features of a car to allowing them to evolve during ownership. In Renault’s case, it will cover preventative maintenance by predicting wear and tear, personalisation of the interior features, battery charge management, infotainment and so on.

The physical change will be substantial. Replacing the 60-80 ECUs Renault says its cars have today, there will be a central computer with more power and flexibility than it needs at the car’s inception, giving it the capacity for future upgrades and the ability to cope with huge amounts of data.

Renault is working with Qualcomm on this, and to develop what it calls the ‘CAR OS’, it’s working with Google too.

This is just one example but the rest of the industry is following a similar path. ZF Friedrichshafen, a major supplier and big innovator, has developed Cubix control software to coordinate and control all the chassis actuators in a car directly, from brakes to steer by wire and suspension systems.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

So where is this leading? The ultimate software-defined vehicle is likely to be the autonomous car of the future.

used Renault cars for sale

Renault Megane 1.5 DCi Dynamique TomTom Euro 4 3dr
2011
£3,750
53,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
Renault Clio 1.2 16V Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 5dr
2015
£6,895
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.5 DCi Dynamique S Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,695
76,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault MEGANE 1.6 16V Dynamique TomTom Euro 5 5dr
2010
£2,495
92,258miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Grand Scenic 1.3 TCe Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,000
42,790miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Renault Clio 1.3 TCe RS Line EDC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,990
49,425miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Renault CLIO 1.5 DCi Dynamique S MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,098
77,672miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault Kadjar 1.5 DCi Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,995
47,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault CAPTUR 0.9 TCe ENERGY Dynamique MediaNav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£7,398
70,185miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all 8153 cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Skoda Enyaq Coupe 80 Studio hero driving
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
Skoda Enyaq iV Coupe 80 Studio
peugeot e 2008 2023 01 tracking front
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
Peugeot e-2008 GT 2023 first drive
ford ranger v6 review 2023 12 hero action
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
Ford Ranger Wildtrak EcoBlue V6 240 2023 UK first drive
jaguar f pace svr edition 1988 01 cornering front
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
Jaguar F-Pace SVR Edition 1988 first drive
01 DS 7 130 HDI diesel FD 2023 lead front cornering
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive
DS 7 BlueHDi 130 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives