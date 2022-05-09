BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: The tyres that make their own electricity
UP NEXT
Greatest road tests ever: Nissan Skyline GT-R Spec-V

Under the skin: The tyres that make their own electricity

New static electricity-powered technology aims to battle tyre wear
News
3 mins read
9 May 2022

Falken parent company Sumito Rubber Industries has been working with Professor Hiroshi Tani of Kansai University on the development of an electronic device to accurately monitor tyre wear.

For all the talk of how driverless cars are needed to cut the accident rate, it seems there’s still a lot of scope for improving the safety of conventional cars, too. Tyre condition is vital to safe driving but it’s fair to say that for many drivers, actively checking tyres is pretty low on the list of priorities. If tyre wear goes unnoticed or is ignored, the results can be lethal – especially in the wet.

Continental once demonstrated under controlled test conditions at MIRA Proving Ground near Nuneaton that despite the legal limit being 1.6mm across 75% of the width of the tread, stopping distances in the wet dramatically increase once tyre wear drops below 3mm.

Related articles

Sumito’s new device, the Energy Harvester, needs no batteries. Instead, a tiny system bonded to the inside of the tyre generates static electricity to power an equally small tyre sensor, which can transmit a data signal to the car’s electronic systems using BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy). Inside the Energy Harvester are two layers of rubber covered with a film, creating a negative and positive electrode.

As the tyre deforms, the two films rub together, generating static electricity. An array of Harvesters are arranged in a line across the inside of the tyre carcass, and as the tyre rolls along the road, each one generates a small voltage. The changing shape of the voltage waveform between them indicates the variation in the tyre footprint as the tyre wears.

The system could be incorporated into tyres intended for conventional cars, talking to the vehicle’s instrumentation system to warn of excessively worn tyres. Working in conjunction with the vehicle’s tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), it seems logical that the combination of the two could provide a far more effective way of keeping an eye on all aspects of a tyre’s condition on the driver’s behalf. If and when driverless cars are roaming freely on the roads, then a system of tyre wear monitoring as well as TPMS could be a useful tool for the fleet operators and private owners.

The research originally formed part of Sumito’s Smart Tyre Concept, which received funding in 2019 from the Japan Science & Technology Agency. The concept is aimed at turning complete tyres into sensors. Other tyre manufacturers, notably Continental and Goodyear, have been working on smart tyre concepts for a number of years, too.

Continental’s Sidewall Torsion Sensor (SWT), fi rst seen a few years ago, was designed to integrate with braking systems to improve stability under braking. Because it could detect vehicle yaw at source rather than after it was under way, it was also hoped that SWT could one day do away with a vehicle yaw sensor, the most expensive part of an ESP system.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

In 2018, meanwhile, Goodyear showed its Intelligent Tyre Concept, consisting of a tyre fi tted with sensors and cloud-based algorithms capable of communicating with fleet operators via an app.

Battery tech lures Volvo

Volvo has invested in Israeli firm Storedot, which aims to begin mass production of its ‘100in5’ lithium ion batteries by 2024. The extreme fast-charging batteries are so-called because they can take on 100 miles of range in five minutes thanks to their silicon-dominant anodes.

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,749
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,395
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi 75 Greentech Elegance 5dr
2015
£5,495
71,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,495
36,972miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,499
33,574miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,499
37,790miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives