BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: How heated seatbelts can increase EV range
UP NEXT
Greatest road tests ever: Alfa Romeo 156 Sportwagon

Under the skin: How heated seatbelts can increase EV range

New efficiency boosting belt can improve occupant safety, as radiant heating tech takes precedence
News
3 mins read
23 January 2023

Even in the fuel crises of the 1960s and 1970s, which were far worse than anything we’re experiencing today, little effort was made to explore ways of making cars more energy-efficient. 

It has taken this long, global warming and the world waking up to the need for sustainability to get companies to look into ways of making cars more efficient. On the face of it, some of these might seem unlikely to be worthwhile, but the science suggests otherwise. One of the most recent ideas to emerge is the heated seatbelt from ZF.

Direct heating in the cabin is something that manufacturers and suppliers have been seriously considering as a way of heating occupants’ bodies directly, using radiant heat rather than heating cabin air, which consumes masses of power. 

That’s okay when the car has a combustion engine, which generates lots of waste heat, but not so good with electric cars. In that case, cabin heating scavenges energy from the battery, which in very cold weather significantly reduces the range of the car.

Some methods of direct heating have already crept in. The heated seat has been around since the 1960s, and today it and the heated steering wheel have become firm fixtures on options lists. 

EV drivers will notice that while the available range drops dramatically when cabin heat is turned on, the same isn’t true of these two direct heating options, yet they both significantly improve comfort in cold weather.

ZF claims its heated seatbelts can increase the range of an EV by up to 15% by reducing the energy required to heat cabin air. They are made from a new webbing with embedded electrical conductors that only marginally increase the thickness compared with standard items, a specially developed textile process weaving the conductive elements into the material.

Although ZF hasn’t given specific detail, the electrical connections to the heating elements are designed not to conflict with the way in which the seatbelts are drawn out of their casing when the occupants put them on or in the way they retract again. In fact, the idea is that, save for some extra electrical circuits, the car manufacturer doesn’t need to make any significant changes to fit them.

ZF says there’s also a safety benefit in reducing the bulk of the clothing occupants will need to wear to keep warm and thus letting the seatbelts lie closer to the body.

Of course, effective though they may be, especially in conjunction with heated seats, allowing the body’s core to be heated from both sides, they won’t do much for cold feet. But as these new heating methods evolve from individual one-offs into systems, the addition of strategically placed radiant heating panels in cars’ footwells will take care of that too.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S

View all latest drives

Back to top

Direct heating is an approach that we can expect to see more of in cars. And if you’re still in doubt, look no further than the motorcycle community, which has been using heated clothing, gloves and grips to keep riders warm in winter for years.

The key to a hydrogen future

Related articles

One of the keys to green energy looks no more exciting than this polymer exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser, which will create green hydrogen at a 15MW plant set up in Germany by industrial group Schaeffler and hydrogen maker Lhyfe. Hydrogen generated at the rate of 3.7 tonnes per day will be supplied to other Schaeffler sites, local authorities and vehicle filling stations.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV Vignale Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,690
14,121miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 2.3T EcoBoost ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,999
34,775miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford ECOSPORT 1.5 TDCi Titanium 2WD Euro 6 5dr
2016
£7,195
92,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 ED4 SE Tech FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£21,490
29,762miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Insignia 2.0 CDTi EcoFLEX SRi VX Line Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,489
84,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz C CLASS 2.0 C300de 13.5kWh AMG Line Edition (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£36,500
14,793miles
Diesel Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 AVANT 2.0 TFSIe 55 S Line Competition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 14.1kWh
2019
£43,500
21,419miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Hatch 1.6 Cooper S Euro 4 3dr
2008
£4,189
79,992miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2020
£35,444
15,305miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S

View all latest drives