BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: Could opposed pistons save the combustion engine?
UP NEXT
New refreshed Hyundai i20 priced from £20,770

Under the skin: Could opposed pistons save the combustion engine?

Ricardo has developed an opposed-piston petrol engine that's lighter, cheaper and has a diesel's torque
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
28 August 2023

Interesting and unusual engine concepts come and go, but one, the opposed-piston engine (OPE) from Achates Power, continues to move towards production.

In 2020, Ricardo North America, the US arm of the century-old UK engineering firm, formed a partnership with Achates to help move the project on.

The aim is to produce a lightweight, fuel-efficient, 270bhp petrol engine to meet the strict US emissions regulations governing light duty vehicles (LDVs) being phased in between 2017 and 2025.

Related articles

The engine is intended for use in commercial vehicles such as American full-sized pick-up trucks, giving the performance of a gas-guzzling engine without the fuel consumption or emissions. It’s also equally suitable for passenger cars.

The latest news is that Ricardo has cut the weight of a second-generation engine by a massive 60% compared with that of the first, with a 20% improvement in fuel consumption over the best to date in a full-sized pick-up, plus diesel-like torque.

Such engines aren’t new (Junkers Jumo diesel OPEs were used in German aircraft in World War Two, for instance), but they are quite radical compared with conventional piston engines, which have reciprocating pistons speeding up and down cylinder bores.

Instead, imagine a boxer engine, such as that in a Subaru or Porsche. This is known as a horizontally opposed engine, with pistons moving in and out on a horizontal plane from a central crankshaft and cylinder heads on the outside, where the combustion takes place.

Turn that around, with two crankshafts on each end of the engine instead of cylinder heads and two pistons in each bore moving in towards one another, and that’s how an OPE works. Fuel and air are introduced between the pistons as they almost meet in the centre of the bore to create a combustion chamber in the space between them. When the mixture ignites, the ‘opposed’ pistons are forced apart. Air in and exhaust out are handled at the centre of the engine.

Achates’ engine is a two-stroke, firing each time the pistons meet. What makes it even more advanced is that it’s a gasoline-compression-ignition engine. This means the petrol is ignited not by a spark but by the heat of compression plus traces of hot exhaust gas.

The absence of cylinder heads and camshafts and fewer bores mean the three-cylinder engine is lighter and cheaper to make.

It also converts more of the fuel’s energy into mechanical power rather than losing it as heat. This thermal efficiency gives it the edge over other reciprocating engine technologies.

The Hydrogen Opposed-Piston Engine Working Group, of which Achates Power is a founding member, is looking at developing direct-injection, spark-ignition versions to burn hydrogen cleanly with very little NOx generation. Although not mentioned specifically, it also seems likely that OPEs could run on synthetic fuels as well.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

used cars for sale

Hyundai IONIQ 5 73kWh Premium Auto 5dr
2021
£32,299
11,089miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Hyundai KONA 1.0 T-GDi MHEV Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,665
5,874miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,204
46,630miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER SPORT 3.0 SD V6 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£24,598
85,236miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Jeep Compass 1.3 GSE T4 11.4kWh Trailhawk Auto 4xe Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£33,149
4,500miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz GLA-CLASS 2.1 GLA200d Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,500
57,093miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford FIESTA 1.6T EcoBoost ST-2 Euro 6 3dr
2016
£10,250
53,059miles
Petrol
Manual
3
BMW 1 Series 3.0 M135i Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£12,695
86,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Bar room lawyer 28 August 2023

And a herd of pigs, powered by excess methane is preparing to take off....

Andrew1 28 August 2023
Well, a bit late now.
Peter Cavellini 28 August 2023
Andrew1 wrote:

Well, a bit late now.

Yes, great, but, they only reduce pollution if the Hydrogen option is the fuel, would Countries like America, China, Russia for instance be the ideal candidates for these engines? Because of their population size?, I agree, they have had plenty time developing testing, why aren't they here today?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives