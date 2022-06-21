BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: UK firm can electrify original Land Rover Defender for £24,000
UP NEXT
New McLaren Artura GT4 is stripped-down race car

UK firm can electrify original Land Rover Defender for £24,000

Conversion can be made to a farm-working Defender 90 or 110; offers a cost-saving “drop-in” fitting
News
2 mins read
21 June 2022

British firm Electrogenic is offering a new ‘drop-in’ electric conversion kit for the original Land Rover Defender for just £24,000. 

Electrogenic’s kit can be used to replace the Defender’s original diesel or petrol engine with a 120bhp, 173lb ft electric motor.

Power comes from a 52kWh battery pack fitted under the bonnet, equipped for 7.5kW AC charging via a Type 2 connector, with faster charging an optional extra.

Related articles

The firm says the conversion, which can be undertaken on any pre-1998 Defender 90 or 110, is aimed at farm-working vehicles, with the batteries offering 100-plus miles of range on the road or “considerably more” off it, due to lower average speeds - although no official figures have been given.

It claims, following testing against a diesel Defender, that owners can save around £6000 annually in fuel costs.

It also says that the kit has been designed to be maintenance-free, saving on running costs, and can “operate happily for decades”.

The battery is similarly robust, capable of a claimed 200,000 miles of use.

Further costs are saved by the easy "drop-in" installation method and by bolting the motor onto the existing clutch bell housing, so the vehicle keeps all its gears. Four-wheel drive is also kept.

Towing gets a boost too from the electric motor’s “instant and abundant torque”, Electrogenic says, while dual-stage regenerative braking enables brake-free off-road descents.

Electrogenic co-founder Steve Drummond said: “Defenders fitted with our easy-to-install kits do everything required of them on the farm quietly and efficiently. They're always there ready for use. Just unplug and drive away; no more factoring in trips to the petrol station and instant heat on cold, frosty mornings.

"An electrified Defender can also represent one more step towards a farm achieving its sustainability goals.

Car Review
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

"The converted Defenders really deliver on all fronts, and we’re sure they will serve farmers ably for many years to come."

Yorkshire-based Twisted Automotive also offers a Defender conversion, but with much more power and for £270,000. This is more than just a powerplant replacement, though, with the fitment of a 61kWh battery and 268bhp, 885lb ft motor supplemented by a radical overhaul of the chassis and cabin.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover Defender 2.0 D200 S 110 5dr Auto
2020
£58,750
16,952miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 Se 110 5dr Auto
2020
£59,000
9,987miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 Se 110 5dr Auto
2020
£59,000
9,898miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 Se 110 5dr Auto
2020
£59,000
11,715miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 3.0 D200 110 5dr Auto
2021
£59,987
13,835miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 First Edition 110 5dr Auto
2020
£59,999
48,979miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 First Edition 110 5dr Auto
2020
£60,844
46,055miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 S 110 5dr Auto
2021
£62,680
19,967miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 S 110 5dr Auto
2020
£62,987
9,515miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives