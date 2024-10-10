BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Next Nissan Leaf to be launched with vehicle-to-grid charging in UK
UP NEXT
Autocar Drivers of Change 2025: Nominate your colleagues now

Next Nissan Leaf to be launched with vehicle-to-grid charging in UK

Leaf, Qashqai and Juke successors will arrive from 2026 with a system that could help cut costs

James Attwood
News
3 mins read
10 October 2024

The electric successor to the Nissan Leaf will feature bi-directional vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging available for use by UK customers when it is launched in 2026.

Nissan says it is the first car firm to both develop a “breakthrough” on-board two-way charging system and secure the certification needed to offer the vehicle-to-grid charging service – in which energy stored in a car’s battery can be sold back to the grid – in the UK.

The service will be offered on “selected electric vehicles” and use a special wallbox that has been developed in partnership with Belgian charger manufacturer Dreev to be capable of accepting electricity in two directions.

Related articles

Hugues Desmarchelier, Nissan’s global electrification ecosystem chief, described the technology as a “potential game-changer for how we view the car” and said the technology would feature on “almost all the new EVs that we will launch on the market after 2026”. 

This means the system will be offered on the three new EVs that will serve as successors to the current Qashqai, Juke and Leaf and are set to be built as Nissan’s Sunderland plant – but not the EV successor to the Micra, which will be built by Alliance partner Renault alongside the new 5. The Renault 5 is capable of bi-directional charging but will run on a different system, which Desmarchelier hinted would be offered on the next-gen Micra. 

V2G effectively allows cars to become energy storage devices when plugged into the grid, so they could be charged at times when renewable energy is prevalent and demand is low, and then at times of peak demand the electricity in them could be sold back to the grid. That is beneficial to the grid infrastructure, and Nissan estimates it could reduce annual charging costs by up to 50% – while also reducing the CO2 emissions produced by charging by 30%.

According to Nissan, the new bi-directional wallbox required to feed electricity back to the grid will cost around the same as a current standard mono-directional unit.

EV motors run on DC electricity, while grid electricity runs on AC. To cope with that, EVs now feature on-board converters that switch the electricity fed into a vehicle when charging from AC to DC so that it can be used to power the motor. 

Nissan’s system effectively allows the car’s on-board system to reverse that process, so that it can turn stored DC energy back into AC, allowing it to be fed back to the grid through a specially developed wallbox.

The new system builds on 40 V2G trial projects that Nissan has run with specially converted Leaf and Ariya EVs in multiple countries in recent years. The new wallbox and on-board unit has been tested on a specially modified Ariya in a trial using the University of Nottingham’s Creative Energy Homes project.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y

View all car reviews

Back to top

V2G charging has been cited by the government as being key to managing future energy demand and usage in the UK, and Nissan’s announcement has been welcomed by Lilian Greenwood, the  minister for the future of roads. She said: “A greener transport network is a key priority for this government, and by working together we will boost consumer confidence and achieve our shared goal of getting more EVs on the road.”

The UK will be the first country that the service will be offered in, but Nissan is aiming to expand it to other markets afterwards.

The V2G service feeds into Nissan’s wider plan to achieve or exceed cost parity between EVs and combustion-engined cars by 2030, and in its goal to become fully carbon neutral by 2050.

Advertisement

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

Vauxhall CORSA 1.2 Elite Edition Euro 6 5dr
2021
£11,999
23,453miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.1 CLA200d Sport Coupe Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£11,495
63,880miles
Diesel
Manual
4
Renault CAPTUR 0.9 TCe ENERGY Iconic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,000
70,936miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi Q3 2.0 TFSI S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£13,970
65,846miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
DS 4 1.6 BlueHDi Elegance Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,495
58,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall CORSA 1.2 Elite Edition Euro 6 5dr
2021
£11,999
23,057miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line X Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,895
13,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Peugeot 208 1.6 BlueHDi GT Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,295
81,065miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Renault KOLEOS 2.0 DCi Signature Nav X-Trn A7 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£13,499
59,260miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
HiPo 289 10 October 2024

This is great. It's a feature of EVs that take them into a whole new area of energy management and grid balancing.  Things that a combustion car could never compete with.  Currently EV drivers in the US are using Rivians and Ford F150 Lightnings to power their homes during blackouts and this Nissan technology offers even greater potential, for thousands of connected EVs to reduce load on the grid. 

405line 10 October 2024

Most modern EV motors work on 3 phase A.C not D.C. V2G is one of those things that is likely not to happen, like the mini CD format.

Latest Reviews

Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland
01 Lamborghini Urus SE IV 2024 review lead driving
Lamborghini Urus SE
Lamborghini Urus SE
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 road test review tracking
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y

View all car reviews