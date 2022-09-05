BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Near-zero-emission rotary engine could extend life of ICEs
UP NEXT
New Panamera and Taycan to lead Porsche's EV future

Near-zero-emission rotary engine could extend life of ICEs

Astron Aerospace's Omega 1 rotary engine doesn't suffer the internal wear of a Wankel and runs on a variety of fuels
News
3 mins read
5 September 2022

Radical ideas for internal combustion engines aimed at replacing the four-stroke piston engines we have today have come and gone, but that hasn’t stopped new ideas from surfacing.

One that has been garnering a fair bit of attention this year is Astron Aerospace’s Omega 1, a rotary design that isn’t a Wankel engine or turbine. It’s claimed to produce near-zero emissions and has a high specific power (power-to-weight ratio) so in theory it could equally be used for powering cars, motorcycles or aircraft.

The engine consists of two pairs of rotors, with each pair comprising one rotor sitting atop another. The two are geared together so rotate in opposite directions. The first pair is ‘cold’ and the second ‘hot’. The first pair acts as a supercharger, ingesting and compressing air into a pre-chamber and then on to the rear pair, which takes care of combustion and exhaust. The supercharger compresses intake air at 200-300psi compared with anything up to maybe 35psi for a conventional boosted engine.

Related articles

A single Omega unit weighs 15.9kg and produces 160bhp and 170lb ft of torque with a redline set at 25,000rpm. By comparison, a typical three-cylinder 1.0-litre petrol engine weighs around 97kg and produces just over 120bhp. Efficiency gains come largely from not suffering the kind of internal ‘parasitic’ losses that are unavoidable with a piston engine, such as pumping losses and the effort it takes to work the valve train and compress valve springs thousands of times a minute. The Omega also dodges the friction caused by a myriad of moving parts, such as bearings, the valve train again, pistons sliding up and down the bores at a phenomenal speed and pumping coolant around. It’s air cooled and has no poppet valves or valve springs. The only moving parts are the rotating elements.

There’s no offset crankshaft like a piston engine and it doesn’t have an eccentric shaft like a Wankel. Instead, power is transmitted directly and efficiently from one rotating power shaft. A ‘skip fire’ feature improves efficiency and has a similar effect to cylinder deactivation in piston engines. The engine fires every rotation when it’s working hard, but when cruising, it fires only as required, which may be every five or 10 rotations, for example.

Astron puts the complexity of the engine, in terms of the number of parts it has, on a par with a single-cylinder four-stroke lawnmower engine. It also claims the engine will require just simple, low-cost maintenance, with complete overhauls being needed only beyond 100,000 miles.

One thing it does share with a Wankel engine is that it can be modular, stacking together with others to multiply the power and torque. A stack of two Omegas will produce twice the power and torque, so 320bhp and 340lb ft from a tad under 32kg.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Astron has formed a partnership with a US Department of Defense contractor to supply the engines to the US government but only time will tell whether the idea whets the appetite of any car or motorcycle manufacturers.

Lithium ion issue sorted

The capacity of lithium ion cells reduces over time because the negative electrode (anode) changes volume during charging and discharging. Lithium ions combine with nanoparticles during charging and these crack and cluster together, reducing the amount of charge that can be stored. But the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology has developed a web made from graphene oxide that binds the nanoparticles together and fixes the problem.

Used cars for sale

 Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10 LP 610-4 LDF 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£179,990
13,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Audi A3 2.0 TDI S Line Euro 4 3dr
2009
£1,940
156,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Renault Scenic 1.5 DCi Expression 5dr
2008
£1,150
87,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A3 2.0 TDI Sport Sportback DSG 5dr
2007
£1,695
165,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Renault Clio 1.2 TCe 16v Dynamique 3dr
2008
£2,295
58,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Titanium Powershift Euro 5 5dr
2012
£6,000
73,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.25 Zetec Climate 3dr
2007
£1,695
97,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mercedes-Benz A Class 2.0 A45 AMG S Plus 8G-DCT 4MATIC+ Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£55,950
3,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Peugeot 508 1.6 HDi Active Euro 5 4dr
2012
£2,989
103,000miles
Diesel
Manual
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review

View all latest drives