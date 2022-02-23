Lexus and RCA reveal design concepts for ‘future of luxury mobility’

Lexus and the Royal College of Art (RCA) have revealed a selection of six mobility concepts that showcase the future of luxury vehicle design.

The designs have been created by postgraduate students on the RCA’s Intelligent Mobility masters degree course and have been shortlisted as finalists in the Lexus 2040: the Soul of Future Premium design programme.

Lexus says students were tasked with exploring new vehicle architectures to “meet changes in European city life, society and demographics”, reimagining the role the firm might have in the continent’s ‘mobility landscape’ the next 20 years.

The six finalists' designs including the 2040 Lexus Vision In-season, a vehicle that syncs with all four seasons of the year in line with the Japanese proposition ‘Ichi-Go, Ichi-E.’

Another design, called Crucible, is a hydrogen-powered escape vehicle that promotes car sharing and owned interiors. It can be customised by individual drivers for each day of the week and features a reinterpretation of Lexus’s spindle grille.

Alto, a vertical take-off and landing vehicle, is described as a “cross between a plant terrarium and a hot air balloon”. It is also hydrogen powered and emphasises the increasing amount of technology in the automotive industry that will soon be seen as standard, rather than ‘luxury’.