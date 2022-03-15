BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar Land Rover uses I-Pace batteries for portable EV charger

Manufacturer is exploring ways to use its batteries after they're removed from electric cars
15 March 2022

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has developed a portable charging device powered by batteries recovered from the Jaguar I-Pace.

Developed in partnership with electric equipment manufacturer Pramac, the Off Grid Battery Energy Storage System (ESS) is claimed to be 85% constructed using electrical hardware from the I-Pace, including components like modules and wiring. The remaining materials are then recycled back into the supply chain.

The device has a capacity of up to 125kWh – enough to power a house for a week, according to JLR – and can be topped up via integrated solar panels. It's rated to discharge at speeds of up to 22kW and is fitted with Type 2 connectors compatible with most EVs.

It's available for commercial hire, but JLR has yet to confirm availability or pricing details.

Second-life battery supply could exceed 200GWh per year by 2030, creating a sub-industry worth more than £23 billion.

JLR has pledged to become a net-zero-carbon manufacturer by 2039 and by reusing vehicle batteries hope to create a circular business model that keeps its products in use for as long as possible, minimising battery waste.

It has pledged to explore new potential uses for second-life batteries as it continues to transition to a maker of EVs.

The capabilities of this technology were recently trialled by the Jaguar TCS Racing Formula E team, which used the ESS to power its diagnostic equipment and supply back-up power to the pit garage.

James Barclay, team principal of Jaguar TCS Racing, said: “Formula E is the world’s first net-carbon-zero sport since inception. Jaguar TCS Racing is always looking at improving our carbon footprint and using the Off Grid Energy Storage System provides us with an innovative renewable energy solution for testing.

“To use second-life Jaguar I-Pace batteries completes this sustainable circle and showcases the team’s 'race to innovate' mission.”

JLR isn't the first car manufacturer to start upcycling their batteries in this way. Back in 2015, Tesla announced Powerwall, an integrated battery management system that stores solar energy for back-up use with or without solar panels.

And then in 2017, Renault partnered with Powervolt to repurpose EV batteries into home energy storage systems, offering this service to customers with existing solar panels.

