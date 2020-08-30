Drivers of Change: Autocar's ideas for the future of motoring

Entries for Autocar's Drivers of Change initiative, launched to bring innovation to the motoring industry, will close on 24 September at 11.59pm. The competition aims to attract clever ideas for the retail, technology and digital areas of the automotive world, and the best will win a £5000 prize.
To inspire you, three Autocar staffers share their own suggestions. To contribute your own great idea to Drivers of Change, please enter here.
Smart car chooser - Rachel Burgess
Considering a car against its rivals is an important facet of car purchase, and for us at Autocar it’s crucial to benchmark models and understand how good (or not) a vehicle is. Consumers aren’t always looking for a direct rival to their current car, and instead want something quite different.
A member of my family recently put the Jaguar XE and Peugeot 3008 on his shortlist of two. A Nissan Juke owner/ fan recently contacted us at Autocar because he wanted an electric car and didn’t know where to start.
Car owners typically know what they like or don’t like in terms of brands, styling, powertrain or, for the keener motorists, driving feel, but don’t know how to translate that to their next car – assuming they don’t want to make a repeat purchase. I believe there’s room for a comparison website with a difference, one aimed at addressing car choice questions not rigidly restricted to car classes. This consumer-focused site would have thousands of inputs to help car buyers establish what their next car should be. For example: ‘I really like the VW Golf but I want a sports car.’ The system generates an answer and suggests an Audi TT. Another example: ‘I really like a VW Golf but I want an electric car and something smaller.’ The system generates an answer and might suggest a Mini Electric and Peugeot e-208.
Ultimately, by making it easier for buyers to determine which car they want to buy, the entire carbuying process would be more straightforward for both buyers and car retailers. Thus, the suggested website should be able to become commercially viable because it would attract online display advertising or sponsored links through to car manufacturers/dealerships.
Landie
EV lifeline?
If I ran an electric vehicle, (which I don't), I'd solve the range anxiety problem by carrying round a compact petrol/diesel generator around in the boot.
I run out of juice out of range of a charging station? No problem, I park up, get the generator out, plug the car into it, fire the genny up and read a book for as long as it takes, (should be less than ½ an hour), to get enough juice in the battery to get me to the nearest fast charging point.
I know it defeats the object of an electric car in some ways, but if it gets you out of the doo da in an emergency, so what?
Perhaps the challenge here could be somebody coming up with a design for a really compact and lightweight portable generator, (possibly powered by a small gas turbine engine?), with a power output programme optimised for getting the maximum charge possible into your average electric car battery, (in say ½ hour), that EV owners could carry round in their boot to replace the old 10 litre black or green plastic petrol/diesel drums us fossil fuel drivers carry around with us in case we run out.
Regards,
Landie
si73
I often thought BMWs i3 Rx
Deputy
Landie - time?
A small 2KW charger should be able to charge at about 5 miles charge per hour. So if you're within 2 miles of a charger somewhere then it would work. However portable chargers pump put more pollutants and noise than any modern car! So imagine suddenly 10% of road users sat kerb side all charging! A generator with modern emissions controls would be the size of a small car engine.
Deputy
Bring back the art of safe overtaking in the driving test
In this country we are losing the skill to read the road and safely overtake. Any overtaking is deemed 'crazy' by many people now days. Last week a cattle lorry was doing 35 mph on an A road. The M4 behind it didn't overtake it on an empty stretch! On the next even longer stretch I went past both the M4 and truck by predicting the road, getting up to speed before pulling out - in my borrowed Citigo! The M4 then realised that maybe his 400BHP might just allow him to get past and followed me! Let's improve standards and change behaviours.
si73
I do like the modular EV
