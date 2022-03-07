BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin to develop high-performance batteries with Britishvolt

Partnership supports luxury maker's plans to launch first EV in 2025
7 March 2022

Aston Martin has agreed a deal with Britishvolt to develop “high-performance” batteries for its EVs, which will arrive from 2025. 

It is the latest high-end car maker to announce a partnership with the Blyth-based battery firm, following Lotus’s recent news that it will use batteries supplied by Britishvolt for a new electric sports car.

Aston Martin said it is targeting “new standards of repeatable on-track performance, charging time and range” from its electric vehicle programme as it seeks to “create the most desirable ultra-luxury performance EV”.

A joint research and development team from both firms will design, develop and industrialise battery parks including bespoke modules and battery management systems. It will also maximise the capability of cylindrical high-performance cells being developed by Britishvolt for use in Aston Martin EVs, according to the car maker.

The Gaydon-based firm’s first plug-in hybrid, the mid-engined supercar Valhalla, arrives in 2024, its first EV in 2025 and by 2026, all new ranges will have an electrified powertrain variant. 

Aston Martin, which already uses Mercedes powertrains and other components, said the partnership with Britishvolt is complementary to its existing agreement with Mercedes. 

Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers said: “This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business. Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.

“Supplementing the close strategic relationship with our shareholder Mercedes-Benz AG, this partnership provides Aston Martin with additional access to technology and skills to broaden our electrification options.”

Orral Nadjari, boss of Britishvolt added: “This collaboration once again highlights the value of working hand-in-glove with customers to co-develop and manufacture tailored, sustainable, localised battery cells, allowing vehicle makers to deliver superior products.  “We are excited about the prospect of an all-electric Aston Martin powered by Britishvolt’s low carbon, sustainable battery cells. Collaboration like this is the only way forward for a successful energy transition.”

